Zogenix to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences: the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference and SVB Leerink CNS Forum.
|Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference
|Panel:
|Recent Advancements & Future Directions in the Treatment of Epilepsy
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Time:
|4:00 PM Eastern Time
|Presenter:
|Michael Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|SVB Leerink CNS Forum
|Fireside Chat:
|Reviewing Two Underappreciated Zogenix Assets
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 29, 2021
|Time:
|11:50 AM Eastern Time
|Presenters:
|Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution, has been approved by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs, one in a rare epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and one in a mitochondrial disease called TK2 deficiency. Zogenix also plans to initiate a study of FINTEPLA in a genetic epilepsy called CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) and is collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies.
