T2 Biosystems to Participate at Clinical Conferences in June and July 2021

The Company will take part in the American Society for Microbiology’s (ASM) and Federation of European Microbiological Societies’ (FEMS) World Microbe Forum; Sepsis Alliance’s inaugural Sepsis Tech and Innovation 2021 conference; and the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases’ (ESCMID) 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

“Nearly 20 percent of all global deaths are due to sepsis, and managing it is very costly for hospitals, making sepsis a top priority for industry professionals to tackle,” said CEO John Sperzel. “We’re looking forward to connecting with like-minded peers in the global medical community to discuss how our rapid diagnostic technology can be more effective than standard blood cultures to reach our common goal of better managing bloodstream infections and sepsis.”

At the World Microbe Forum, taking place June 20-24, T2 Biosystems’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Aparna Ahuja, will join Dr. James Snyder from the University of Louisville Hospital and Dr. Todd McCarty from the University of Alabama School of Medicine to present the Industry and Science Symposia, “Culture Independent Rapid Diagnostics Impact on Sepsis Management.” They will discuss the implementation process of T2 Biosystems’ T2Candida® Panel and T2Bacteria® Panel, and will specifically highlight the T2Candida® Panel’s utilization impact on clinical outcomes. The presentation will be available to view on-demand beginning on June 20th at 12:30pm ET on the World Microbe Forum portal.

On June 23 at 2:45 p.m. EDT during the inaugural Sepsis Tech & Innovation conference, Dr. Ahuja and Dr. Debbie Goff from Ohio State University will deliver the Industry Keynote, “Breaking New Ground in Sepsis Diagnosis and Management with Non-Culture-Based Tests.” They will cover the impact of sepsis on health care costs and patient outcomes as well as the critical importance of time to appropriate therapy in sepsis patients.

Lastly, on July 12 at 9:30 a.m. CET during ECCMID, Dr. Thomas Walsh from Weill Cornell Medicine and Dr. Tamara Seitz from SMZ Süd Vienna will join Dr. Ahuja, to participate in the Integrated Symposium, “The Crucial Role of Rapid Diagnostics in the Early Detection of Secondary Bacterial and Fungal Infections Complicating COVID-19.”

T2 Biosystems is committed to overcoming the challenges associated with diagnosing and treating BSIs and sepsis, namely due to the lengthy time it currently takes to receive blood culture results, which typically takes days. T2 Biosystems’ T2Bacteria® and T2Candida® panels use T2MR® technology and provide results directly from whole blood. They are the only FDA-cleared tests to identify sepsis-​causing pathogens directly from whole blood without the wait for blood culture. This enables rapid, targeted therapy, which can help save lives and reduce hospital costs.

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2ResistanceTM Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2CaurisTM Panel, and T2Lyme TM Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

