HireVue’s 2021 Customer Excellence Awards are Open for Entry

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue , the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, chat and recruiting automation technology, announces its Customer Excellence Awards program. The 2021 Customer Excellence Awards recognize leaders across the globe who use HireVue to transform hiring in ways that have a meaningful impact on ROI, diversity, candidate experience and innovation.



As the world shut down in 2020, hiring with HireVue continued to accelerate, with the need for virtual solutions becoming mission critical. Our customers quickly filled hundreds of thousands of roles in numerous industries around the world. As the global economic recovery accelerates, HireVue’s Customer Excellence Awards will recognize organizations that transformed hiring for their candidates.

“Our most successful customers have always used our technology to reimagine and democratize their hiring processes, but the level of ingenuity we saw in 2020 was staggering,” said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO of HireVue. “And the creativity continues in 2021 as we see interviews for retail positions up nearly 200%, and 50% of interviews in the U.S. happening outside of work hours. These awards will help our world-class partners share their successes, which we hope helps other leaders implement meaningful changes for their business as the current rush to fill roles intensifies.”

Award categories include:

Diversity Star: recognizes the use of HireVue technology to increase diversity and mitigate bias.

recognizes the use of HireVue technology to increase diversity and mitigate bias. Rising Star: recognizes the use of HireVue technology to respond to the unprecedented challenge of continuing to hire during the coronavirus pandemic.

recognizes the use of HireVue technology to respond to the unprecedented challenge of continuing to hire during the coronavirus pandemic. Impact Star: recognizes the overall impact made from investing in HireVue technology. This could be the impact made from virtual hiring (cost savings or reducing the hiring team’s time commitment), reducing your ‘time to fill’ metrics, improving the application drop off rate or increasing your offer acceptance rate.

recognizes the overall impact made from investing in HireVue technology. This could be the impact made from virtual hiring (cost savings or reducing the hiring team’s time commitment), reducing your ‘time to fill’ metrics, improving the application drop off rate or increasing your offer acceptance rate. Experience Star: recognizes the use of HireVue technology to craft the best candidate experience.

recognizes the use of HireVue technology to craft the best candidate experience. Shooting Star: recognizes innovative uses of HireVue technology within the context of your organization.



Nominations are open to all current HireVue customers and applications can be submitted through Friday, July 30th at 11:59 pm PST. In lieu of an in-person event this year, winners will be announced and honored virtually in September.

To learn more about the awards program and submit an application, visit here: https://hir.vu/34LO7Wk

About HireVue

HireVue is where hiring happens – transforming the way organizations discover, engage, and hire the best talent. Connecting companies and candidates anytime, anywhere, HireVue’s industry leading end-to-end hiring platform features video interviewing, assessments and conversational AI. HireVue has hosted more than 20 million video interviews and 143M chat-based candidate engagements for over 700 pioneering customers around the globe.

