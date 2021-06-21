Aragon Research Names Pitcher as an Innovator in the 2021 Globe for Sales Enablement

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher , creator of the Super App for sales enablement and customer engagement, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the “Innovator” section of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2021.1



“We’re thrilled that our Super App has been identified as an Innovator again by Aragon Research,” said Mert Yentur, CEO, Pitcher. “Our commitment to innovation, strategy, and customer success has powered Pitcher since we started ten years ago. That the market continues to respond in terms of our customer growth among global enterprises and industry recognition is a tremendous honor.”

The Pitcher Super App for sales enablement is a flexible and simple mobile-first platform that integrates comprehensive solutions into a single, intuitive piece of sales enablement software. It’s the only fully consolidated, data insights-driven platform of customizable modules that fully covers marketing, sales, and field teams, from content management and automation to order management and coaching and sales readiness. The easy-to-use interface makes personalized digital content delivery simple for sales reps to deploy, enables field force effectiveness through streamlined customer interactions, and offers omnichannel and remote customer engagement that integrates fully into CRMs, whether online or offline.

Pitcher was named one of the Innovators among the 14 sales enablement platforms that Aragon Research evaluated for The Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2021 report. Aragon Research evaluated three main criteria, including strategy, which reflects the degree to which a vendor has the market understanding and strategic intent that are at the forefront of market direction; performance, which represents a vendor's effectiveness in executing its defined strategy; and reach, which is a measure of the global capability that a vendor can deliver.

To learn more about the Pitcher Super App, visit pitcher.com .

1Aragon Research “The Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2021” by Jim Lundy, June 16, 2021.

About Pitcher:

Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider of effective customer engagement and sales efficiency through dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and simplified user experience. Pitcher’s Super App revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry’s most robust suite of fully integrated features and functionality. With deep domain experience, Pitcher serves as a vital partner for sales, field sales, and marketers around the world. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher Super App for sales enablement is deployed in 140 countries, and Fortune 500 companies across the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services industries use Pitcher to drive customer engagement and commercial excellence. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher also has offices in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Hungary, Singapore, Germany, the U.K., and China.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.