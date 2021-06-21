CarolinasDentist Announces Grand Opening of New Practice in Garner

GARNER, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist, a local dental practice offering “positively different dentistry” with offices across North Carolina, today announced the addition of their newest location in Garner, North Carolina, led by one of their partners, Dr. Mariya Harn.



The grand opening of the Garner office will take place on Monday, June 21h at 11:30am, where there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the premises conducted by members of the Garner Chamber of Commerce including President and CEO Matthew Coppedge and Vice President, Dustin Williams.

“We are so excited about the opening of our Garner office. This location expands our presence in North Carolina and allows our team to serve patients who live in south Raleigh, Garner, and nearby communities,” said Dr. Mariya Harn, lead dentist at CarolinasDentist Garner. “We are committed to helping local families achieve and maintain positive oral health. We look forward to providing exceptional service through our policy of open and honest communication and building strong relationships with our patients in the Garner area.”

Dr. Harn graduated from East Carolina Dental School and began her career at CarolinasDentist in 2018 at the Spring Lake location. She is a graduate of the NASH institute and has completed a PDL Center Dental Implants Mini-Residency. She is also a member of the American Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry.

Dr. Harn and her team will focus on providing high-quality comprehensive dental care in a relaxing, anxiety-free environment using the most modern technology—from aesthetic procedures involving smile makeovers, to same-day CEREC crowns, Invisalign, dental implants, root canals, tooth-colored fillings, whitening, hygiene care, and more. The Garner location will also offer flexible office hours that allows for easy scheduling to accommodate patients’ busy schedules.

CarolinasDentist accepts many of the most popular dental insurance plans, but for those without dental insurance, Dr. Harn and her team will offer an in-house membership plan. Additionally, the practice provides flexible financing options through third-party providers.

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays by appointment, the CarolinasDentist Garner office will be located just off of I-40 and Highway 70, near White Oak Crossing Mall.

CarolinasDentist is an affiliate practice of Light Wave Dental and believes in creating a positively different dental experience by always putting their patients first and using leading-edge technology and techniques. They offer a wide range of services and consider themselves a “one-stop-shop” for quality dental care. You can count on their hardworking team to provide care that fits your needs and lifestyle.

For more information, call (919) 809-5012 or visit carolinasdentist.com.

About CarolinasDentist

CarolinasDentist is a local dental practice and affiliate of Light Wave Dental with ten convenient locations across North Carolina. We believe in “positively different dentistry” that offers patients a relaxing environment with high-quality dental care. Our work is centered on making sure our patients’ needs are understood, having convenient scheduling and financial options, and upholding a high standard of care using modern technology.

We offer many different dental services, ranging all the way from cavity prevention to dramatic smile makeovers. We’ll be there for you when your little one gets their first tooth, and we’ll be there for you if you ever need to restore your smile back to great condition. You can think of us as your trusted dental home that you can turn to year after year, throughout all stages of your dental health.