Syneos Health Accelerates Decentralized Clinical Trial Delivery, Unveils New Collaboration with Site Sponsors

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today expanded its Decentralized Clinical Trial capabilities to include a dedicated Decentralized Clinical Trials Site Advocacy Group, continuing the momentum for Decentralized Solutions demonstrated by the recent acquisition of Illingworth Research Group to move clinical trials closer to the patient.



Decentralized Solutions from Syneos Health combines deep insights, agile technologies, innovative trial design experience and operational excellence – transforming product development. This novel, industry-leading Decentralized Clinical Trials Site Advocacy initiative takes decentralized methodologies and technologies to the next level, actively listening to find the right solutions.

The Group will engage with sites and community stakeholders including patients, advocacy groups, industry, academic centers and sponsors, securing valuable insights across the clinical to commercial spectrum – from the mobile research nursing solutions provided by Illingworth Research Group to new and innovative mobile, digital and telemedicine capabilities – to better inform decentralized protocol design, data capture and patient retention strategies. The Group will pressure-test, problem-solve and co-create innovative decentralized clinical trial methodologies.

“The demand for decentralized clinical trials has steadily increased as sponsors search for innovative and meaningful ways to drive efficiency and alleviate patient burden,” said Karen McIntyre, Executive Director, Global Lead Catalyst Program & Site Relationships, Decentralized Solutions, Syneos Health. “Syneos Health continues to enjoy its strong relationships with sites. We fully recognize that by partnering with and actively listening to the perspectives of the Decentralized Clinical Trials Site Advocacy Group, we will be able to reduce redundancies, relieve site burden and create more patient journey-informed trial experiences. This holistic, community-based view will deliver actionable insights to better inform the biopharmaceutical product development lifecycle.”

The Group will also accelerate insights to enhance decentralized clinical trial implementation by driving an ongoing discussion about how to incorporate new technologies, making clinical trials more accessible to patients to facilitate better and more efficient solutions. This includes using mobile research, optimized digital health technologies and direct-to-patient logistics. Syneos Health deploys a Dynamic Assembly® strategy, partnering with an open ecosystem of preferred best-of-breed data and technology collaborators to address decentralized study nuances.

“Over the course of the pandemic, it became evident that the industry urgently needed to accelerate adoption of decentralized capabilities to clinical trials to improve recruitment and study timelines,” said Maria Fotiu, Executive Vice President for Decentralized Solutions, Syneos Health. “We are proud to launch this innovative initiative to create a new paradigm that continues to bring us closer to sites and the patients they serve. Together, we’re continuing to develop new clinical research efficiencies to speed therapies to patients, delivering on our Syneos Health Vision – Shortening the Distance from Lab to Life®.”

This new collaboration expands the existing Syneos Health Scientific and Protocol Optimization Site Advocacy Group program, introduced in 2015, to better integrate the “voice of the site” into clinical trials to address significant therapy areas and improve patient participation.

About the Syneos Health Site Advocacy Group Program

The Syneos Health Site Advocacy Group program was launched in 2015 to incorporate the voice of the site early to drive efficiencies in the product development process. A series of Groups have since been created to facilitate ongoing dialogues about operational best practices in fast growing therapeutic areas such as psychiatry, as well as addressing emerging challenges for sites, including site payments. This program is one component of Syneos Health’s focus on site excellence, which also includes the Syneos Health Catalyst Site Network, a select group of high-performing sites from across the globe, deployed for clients to support faster start-up and efficient delivery.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 25,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.