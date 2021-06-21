Global General Manufactured Goods Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Major Manufacturers - Dream International Limited; Adidas; Integrity Toys Inc; JAKKS Pacific Inc and LEGO Group

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Manufactured Goods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global general manufactured goods market is expected to grow from $786.22 billion in 2020 to $834.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

General Manufactured Goods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global general manufacturing market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the general manufactured goods market include Dream International Limited; Adidas; Integrity Toys Inc; JAKKS Pacific Inc and LEGO Group.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $1056.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The general manufactured goods market consists of sales of jewelry, silverware, sporting and athletic goods, dolls, toys and others by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce jewelry, silverware, sporting and athletic goods, dolls, toys and other goods. The general manufactured goods market is segmented into jewelry and silverware; sporting and athletic goods; doll, toy, and game; office supplies (except paper); sign and all other miscellaneous manufactured goods.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global general manufactured goods market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global general manufactured goods market. Africa was the smallest region in the global general manufactured goods market.



The practice of using 3D printing in general manufacturing is becoming more common. 3D technology allows manufacturers to create a complete self-supporting object. This technology enables manufactures to produce complex objects that are light and reliable. Greater flexibility and customization are the other major advantages of 3D printing technology.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. General Manufactured Goods Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. General Manufactured Goods Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. General Manufactured Goods Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. General Manufactured Goods Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. General Manufactured Goods Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On General Manufactured Goods



9. General Manufactured Goods Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. General Manufactured Goods Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global General Manufactured Goods Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global General Manufactured Goods Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global General Manufactured Goods Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. General Manufactured Goods Market Segmentation

11.1. Global General Manufactured Goods Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Jewelry And Silverware

Sporting And Athletic Goods

Doll, Toy, And Game

Office Supplies (except Paper)

Sign

All Other Miscellaneous Manufactured Goods

12. General Manufactured Goods Market Segments

12.1. Global Jewelry And Silverware Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Jewelry; Silverware

12.2. Global Sporting And Athletic Goods Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Fishing Equipment; Skating And Skiing Equipment; Golf Equipment; Other Sporting Equipment

12.3. Global Doll, Toy, And Game Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Electronic Toys; Non - Electronic Toys

12.4. Global Office Supplies (except Paper) Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.5. Global Sign Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Traditional Billboards And Signs; Digital Billboards And Signs; Other Sign

12.6. Global All Other Miscellaneous Manufactured Goods Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Gasket, Packing, And Sealing Device; Musical Instrument; Fastener, Button, Needle, And Pin; Broom, Brush, And Mop; Burial Casket; Other Miscellaneous Manufactured Goods



13. General Manufactured Goods Market Metrics

13.1. General Manufactured Goods Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average General Manufactured Goods Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Dream International Limited

Adidas

Integrity Toys Inc

JAKKS Pacific Inc

LEGO Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z89t7k