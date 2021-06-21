Hill International Awarded Contract by Leading UAE Real Estate Developer Aldar Properties to Oversee Infrastructure Upgrades in Abu Dhabi

PHILADELPHIA and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it has been awarded a contract by Aldar Projects LLC, the project delivery arm of UAE real estate developer Aldar Properties, to provide project management services for infrastructure upgrades in Abu Dhabi.



The project consists of two distinct elements: The Zayed Link Road and Tal Moreeb Road. The Zayed Link Road project will refurbish and double the capacity of the existing link road between the E11 highway and the Madinat Zayed military airfield near the city of Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra Region. In total approximately 50 km (32 miles) of road will be converted from existing single carriageway (one lane in each direction) to dual carriageway (two lanes in each direction with central median). The existing carriageway will also be refurbished. The Tal Moreeb Road project will construct a new dual carriageway from Liwa to the Tal Moreeb dune area to replace the existing road. The road length is approximately 22 km (14 miles). Both elements are scheduled for completion in late 2022.

“Aldar is a long-term client for Hill International in the Middle East and we are privileged to have been given the opportunity to expand our professional services to cover this important project,” said Abdo Kardous, Regional President for the Middle East of Hill International.

“Hill has a well-earned reputation for managing high-profile developments throughout the Middle East,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali. “This important infrastructure upgrade for Aldar is a continuation of this work, and we look forward to driving success throughout the project process.”

