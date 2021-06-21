THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Portfolio and NAV Update

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to report that two companies within its portfolio are undergoing external fundraising processes.

The Manager’s current view of the effect of these events on the valuations, as at today’s date, is an uplift of 7.79 pence per share (6.94%) to the most recently announced net asset value (“NAV”) of 112.23 pence per share (being the 31 December 2020 NAV adjusted for the dividend paid on 26 February 2021).

The Company expects to publish its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 before the end of June 2021.

A further update will be made in due course, if required, otherwise further information will be included in the Interim Management Statement for the period to 30 June 2021, at which point the entire portfolio will have been revalued to take account of recent events. This is expected to be announced in August 2021.

