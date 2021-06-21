THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Portfolio and NAV Update

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to report that two companies within its portfolio are undergoing external fundraising processes.

The Manager’s current view of the effect of these events on the valuations, as at today’s date, is an uplift of 5.02 pence per share (7.32%) to the most recently announced net asset value (“NAV”) of 68.60 pence per share (being the 31 March 2021 NAV adjusted for the dividend payable on 30 June 2021).

A further update will be made in due course, if required, otherwise further information will be included in the Half-yearly Financial Report to 30 June 2021, at which point the entire portfolio will have been revalued to take account of recent events. This is expected to be published in September 2021.



21 June 2021