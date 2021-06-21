Global Cyber Security Market Size & Trends Predicted to Exceed USD 398.3 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cyber Security Market By Components, By Solutions, By Security Types, By Service Types, By Deployment Types, By Organization Size, By Industry Verticals, And Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Cyber Security Market size & share expected to reach to USD 398.3 Billion by 2026 from USD 176.6 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Cyber Security Market: Overview

Cyber security is a set of well-defined protocol that deals with unwarranted exploitations from unwarranted entities on your systems, networks, programs, devices, and data. Cyber security measures are a counteractive force of measure that deals with tackling further exploitation. The intensity and frequency of cypher attacks and the rising prevalence of sophisticated cyber-attacks are likely to drive the global cyber security market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and a rise of sharing data will further prove as a boon for the global cyber security market.

Increasing the use of technological measures in the sectors of retails, BSFI, information and technology, and manufacturing will boost the footprint of the global cyber security market to a larger footprint. Constant integration of governmental agencies with advanced security measures will further open new revenue streams for the cyber security market during the forecast. Digital loopholes in a range of applications will serve as provocations for state-sponsored hacktivists.

Industry Major Market Players

Broadcom

Cisco Systems Inc.

Check Point Software Technology Ltd.

IBM

McAfee LLC

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Symantec

Sophos

Micro Focus

Juniper Networks

Oracle

F-Secure

Qualys

Forcepoint

Fireeye

Palo Alto Networks

RSA Security

Imperva

Market Dynamics

The noteworthy developments during the forecast period happening in the global cyber security market are:

FireEye, Inc. recently introduced the FireEye Cyber Physical Threat Intelligence which provides a subscription-based service based on context, data, and actionable analysis w.r.t cyber-physical systems that include operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), Internet of Things (IoT), and other interconnected services.

The Cisco Webex Control Hub launched an extension of the security pack that enables their users to protect of data from accidental misuse and malicious attacks while providing the best user experience.

On the basis of solution, the global cyber security market can be divided into unified threat management (UTM), intrusion detection system (IDS)/ intrusion prevention system (IPS), data prevention loss (DLP), identity & access management (IAM), SIEM, DDoS, risk & compliance, and others. The IAM segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast owing to the rise in the number of insider-related threat attacks and the need to automate compliance requirements and IAM policies.

On the basis of service types, the global cyber security market can be divided into employee training, penetrative testing, enterprise risk assessment, and physical security. Extensive deployment of professional services will account for the largest market share during the forecast owing to minimized cost due to proper deployment means by providing sufficient efficiency IT infrastructure.

Global Cyber Security Market: Growth Factors

The driving forces behind the significant growth of the global cyber security market are primarily the rise in sophisticated cypher attacks coupled with the rising frequency and intensity of cyber-attacks during the forecast period. Moreover, the need to defend the critical systems from advanced threats such as Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) will boost the growth of the market into a highly ballooned state. With the rising prevalence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the rise of sharing data across various platforms and regions will further boost the need to improve and advance cyber security measures. A rapid increase in vulnerable security measures, threats, frauds, and risks associated with the businesses in accordance with these factors will further propel the growth of the cyber security market.

Increasing use of technology in the sector of retails, banking, telecom, information and technology, and manufacturing will further boost the market footprint of the global cyber security market during the forecast. The integration of technology with the governmental organization and essential services branch will pave the pathway for even more sophisticated cypher attacks and phishing attempts leading to a bloated cyber security market. The latest trend of bringing your own device (BYOD) has opened the pathway for online cyber security risks which were previously unseen. Moreover, digital loopholes in the security of a growing number of applications will further open new revenue streams for the global cyber security market to expand. However, high initial costs and a lack of knowledgeable technicians in the field will hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

North America Holds Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period with the latest trends accumulating up to 35%. Factors pertaining to the dominant position of the region can be credited to the presence of key players and vendors in the region, investment from SMEs and large enterprises, and loosening regulatory regulations will boost the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period due to the increased prevalence of phishing and cypher attacks on the sectors of telecom, energy, finance, and BSFI.

Browse the full report “Cyber Security Market By Components, By Solutions, By Security Types, By Service Types, By Deployment Types, By Organization Size, By Industry Verticals, And Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cyber-security-market

The global cyber security market can be segmented into:

Global Cyber Security Market: By Component Segment Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Cyber Security Market: By Solution Segment Analysis

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/ Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Data Prevention Loss (DLP)

Identity & Access Management (IAM)

SIEM

DDoS

Risk & Compliance

Others

Global Cyber Security Market: By Security Types Segment Analysis

Endpoint

Cloud

Network

Application

Infrastructure Protection

Data Security

Others Content Security Database Security Web Security



Global Cyber Security Market: By Service Types Segment Analysis

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Training & Education Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Managed Services

Global Cyber Security Market: By Deployment Types Segment Analysis

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Cyber Security Market: By Organization Size Segment Analysis

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Cyber Security Market: By Industry Verticals Segment Analysis

IT & Telecom

Retail

BSFI

Healthcare

Defense/Government

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

