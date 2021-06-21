All Smiles Here: Align Technology Introduces the Limited-Edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign® Aligner Case

TEMPE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative, today announced its first limited-edition product, the Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign® Aligner Case, created exclusively for the Invisalign brand by social media star Charli D’Amelio (@charlidamelio). Over the past year, Charli has been documenting her Invisalign treatment journey, and as an expression of that experience, has designed a special, limited-edition case for Invisalign aligners.



The Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign® Aligner Case features a pink exterior, lavender interior, and printed text with Charli’s signature mantra, “All Smiles Here.” A magnetic closure ensures the case stays securely fastened and a textured liner minimizes movement while in transit. Cases will be available for $24.99 each and can be purchased from the official Invisalign store: https://www.invisalignaccessories.com. The official Invisalign store features the most extensive Invisalign product catalogue, including products and accessories not available elsewhere.

“Our purpose at Align is to transform smiles and change lives, which we have been focused on for more than 20 years, and we recently celebrated our 10 millionth Invisalign smiles milestone,” said Kamal Bhandal, Align Technology vice president, Global Brand and Consumer Marketing. “So, working with an influencer dedicated to bringing smiles to her millions of fans is a natural collaboration. We know teens like Charli have a lot going on in their lives, and we are proud when teens and their parents select an Invisalign-trained doctor to provide Invisalign treatment, a better alternative to metal braces that is both more comfortable and fits into their lifestyle. The limited-edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign® Aligner Case is a beautiful testament to our shared goal of sharing smiles.”

The teen icon has been working with the Invisalign brand for the last year. The relationship started as a way to provide Charli with cutting-edge orthodontic treatment to give her a superior smile, while fitting into her active lifestyle.

“I love Invisalign aligners because they let you do you! I had braces in the past, but with Invisalign clear aligners I can live my life without worrying about an emergency orthodontist visit due to broken wires or brackets,” said Charli D’Amelio. “When the Invisalign brand asked if I could create a limited-edition case during the second year of our relationship, I couldn’t wait to design something that reflected my personality for my fans to enjoy!”

Special features of the case include spacing behind the hinge to allow for proper ventilation, so aligners stay fresh between wear. Each case comes with a black Invisalign drawstring pouch to carry personal oral hygiene essentials, such as floss, toothpaste, and travel toothbrush.

To learn more or purchase the limited-edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign® Aligner Case, visit InvisalignAccessories.com or Amazon.com.

