Innocan Pharma Corporation to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum June 24th

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innocan Pharma (OTC: INNPF) (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) based in Israel, focused on developing drug delivery platforms containing Cannabinoids today announced that Iris Bincovich, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on June 24th.



DATE: Thursday, June 24th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3c7Ertp

This will be an interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Innocan Pharma’s injectable "CBD-loaded liposome" demonstrated a 50 days prolonged & control release of cannabidiol following two injections in small animals.

The Company’s CBD Loaded Exosome project led by Tel Aviv University succeeded in the completion of semi commercial production of exosomes.

Innocan Pharma’s "CBD-loaded liposome" together with Prof Chezy Barenholz from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, succeeded in manufacturing of CBD-loaded liposomes under aseptic conditions.

Six family patent applications had been submitted.

Richard Serbin, former Johnson & Johnson's VP and a leading global strategy advisor in the healthcare industry, joined Innocan Pharma's Scientific Advisory Committee.

About Innocan Pharma

Innocan Israel is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms containing CBD. Innocan Israel and Ramot at Tel Aviv University, are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and inflammations, such as the Covid-19 Coronavirus, using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administrated by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

In addition, Innocan Israel signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administrated by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Barenholz, to test the liposome platform on several potential indications. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for the relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan Israel each have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

Innocan Pharma Corporation is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of drug delivery platforms which combine cannabinoids, to enhance the unique properties of the Cannabinoids.

