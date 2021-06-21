Shield Therapeutics PLC (“Shield”) to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum June 24th

LONDON, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX.L), based in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK, focused on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Feraccru®/Accrufer® (ferric maltol), today announced that Greg Madison, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on June 24th.



DATE: Thursday, June 24th

TIME: 10.00 am ET

About Shield

Shield is a commercial stage, pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Feraccru® /Accrufer® (ferric maltol), a novel, stable, non-salt based oral therapy for adults with iron deficiency with or without anaemia.

Shield’s lead product, Feraccru®/Accrufer®, has been approved for use in the United States, European Union, UK and Switzerland and has exclusive IP rights until the mid-2030s. The Group plans to launch Accrufer® in the US during 2021 through a highly experienced sales and marketing team. Feraccru® is already being commercialised in the UK and European Union by Norgine B.V., who also have the marketing rights in Australia and New Zealand. Shield also has an exclusive licence agreement with Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for the development and commercialisation of Feraccru®/Accrufer® in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

For more information, please visit www.shieldtherapeutics.com . Follow Shield on Twitter @ShieldTx

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.