Global Embolization Market to Surpass US$ 2,468.7 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global embolization market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,433.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Embolization Market:

The increasing number of product approvals, product launches, and collaborations and partnerships strategies adopted by key players are the major factors, which are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in 2018, Cerenovus, a division of Johnson & Johnson (US), launched its Galaxy G3 mini coil (embolization product) for use in the endovascular treatment of cerebral aneurysms and hemorrhagic stroke. Moreover, in 2018, Medtronic Plc. launched its OptiSphere embolization spheres in the U.S. The OptiSphere resorbable embolic platform is designed for embolization of hyper vascular tumors.

Furthermore, in 2019, Guerbet received CE mark approval for SeQure and DraKon, two novel microcatheters, for peripheral embolization procedures.

The increasing research and development of innovative embolization products for the treatment of various chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, Embolx, Inc., a medical device company, announced that the company has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant valued at US$ 2 million from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The SBIR grant will fund further for research and development of Embolx’s future generation Sniper balloon occlusion microcatheter, an innovative system for pressure-directed embolization therapy.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global embolization market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, owing to increasing product launches. For instance, in 2017, Medtronic Plc. launched Concerto 3D detachable coil system at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe annual meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark. This coil is indicated for arterial and venous embolization in the peripheral vasculature.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global embolization market include IMBiotechnologies Ltd., ABK Biomedical Inc., EmboMedics, Guerbet, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Cook Group, and Johnson & Johnson



Market Segmentation:

Global Embolization Market, By Product Type: Particles Radioembolization Spheres Drug-eluting Beads Microspheres (or Blands beads, without drug) PVA particles (Polyvinyl Alcohol) Liquid Embolic Plugs Coils

Global Embolization Market, By Indication: Hemorrage/Bleeding Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Uterine Fibroid Tumor (Malignant, including Liver Cancer) Malformation (AVM, AVF) Venous embolization (incl. Varicocele for ex) Others

Global Embolization Market, By End User: Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Embolization Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



