Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share

TONAWANDA, N.Y. and MANCHESTER, Conn., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unifrax, a leading global provider of high-performance specialty materials focused on thermal management, specialty filtration, battery materials, emission control and fire protection applications backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”), today announced it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL, “Lydall” or the “Company”), a leader in the design and production of specialty filtration materials and advanced material solutions. With its leading technologies and 23 manufacturing facilities around the world, Lydall is well positioned to capitalize on growth in clean air filtration and electric vehicle adoption, among many other attractive markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Lydall shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash for each share outstanding, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $1.3 billion.



“The combination of Unifrax and Lydall creates a global specialty materials platform with new cutting edge technologies in advanced filtration, electric vehicle battery systems, and energy saving applications,” said John Dandolph, President and CEO of Unifrax. “The addition of Lydall’s people, technologies, and assets to the Unifrax portfolio will help accelerate our innovation pipeline and creates a world class platform capable of solving the world’s most pressing energy consumption, environmental and filtration challenges. We are excited to partner with a company that is similarly focused on our commitment to a Greener, Cleaner, and Safer® world.”

Sara Greenstein, President and CEO of Lydall, added, “We are excited about the combination of Lydall and Unifrax. With this transaction, we are creating a leader in specialty filtration and advanced materials with over 250 years of combined expertise and experience delivering innovative and compelling solutions to customers worldwide.”

“We have long admired Lydall and what it would bring to our platform investment in Unifrax, and could not be more excited about partnering with the Company and its team to build one of the world’s leading global specialty materials platforms,” said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake, and Colin Leonard, Partner at Clearlake, in a joint statement. “We have supported Unifrax’s development of new technologies over the last few years that have the potential to change how we think about the industries in which both Unifrax and Lydall operate and inform their futures. The addition of Lydall to the Unifrax portfolio and its strong capabilities in advanced filtration creates a global platform with significant scale that together can accelerate each company’s respective compelling growth plans.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as lead financial advisor, J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel to Unifrax in the transaction. BofA Securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as legal counsel to Lydall in connection with the transaction.

Approvals and Timing

The transaction, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close in the second half of 2021 subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals, approvals of Lydall stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

About Unifrax

Unifrax is a leading global supplier of high-performance specialty materials used in thermal management, specialty filtration, battery materials, emission control and fire protection applications. Headquartered in Tonawanda, NY, Unifrax serves more than 4,000 customers through a global footprint of 31 plants operating across 12 countries. Unifrax’s portfolio of products, technologies, proprietary chemistries and processes have been developed from more than 70 years of deep application knowledge and innovation. Its products address mission critical energy efficiency, emission control, regulatory and fire safety requirements across the globe. More information is available at www.unifrax.com.

About Lydall, Inc.

Lydall delivers value-added engineered materials and specialty filtration solutions that promote a cleaner, safer, and quieter world. With global manufacturing operations, Lydall partners with customers to develop bespoke, high-performing and efficient solutions that are adaptable and scalable to meet their needs. Headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut, Lydall is a New York Stock Exchange-listed Company. For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall® is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. More information is available at www.lydall.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $39 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.