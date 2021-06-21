Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 June to Friday 18 June:                                            

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)63,271 864,070,380
14 June 202152317,553.90069,180,690
15 June 202118017,826.27783,208,730
16 June 202162917,616.645511,080,870
17 June 202162517,438.192010,898,870
18 June 202183717,153.213914,357,240
Total 14-18 June Friday2,794 48,726,400
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,96117,439.656451,638,823
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)20,600 341,726,727
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)69,026 964,435,603
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)253,033 3,687,732,979
14 June 20212,62718,290.481548,049,095
15 June 202190418,578.545416,795,005
16 June 20213,16018,335.572857,940,410
17 June 20213,14018,126.452256,917,060
18 June 20214,20517,820.718274,936,120
Total 14-18 June Friday14,036 254,637,690
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,98518,141.7562163,003,679
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)82,411 1,428,256,302
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)276,054 4,105,374,348

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 46,710 A shares and 201,240 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.28% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                           
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 June 2021

Page 1 of 2

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 24 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 24