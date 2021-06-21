English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 June to Friday 18 June:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 63,271 864,070,380 14 June 2021 523 17,553.9006 9,180,690 15 June 2021 180 17,826.2778 3,208,730 16 June 2021 629 17,616.6455 11,080,870 17 June 2021 625 17,438.1920 10,898,870 18 June 2021 837 17,153.2139 14,357,240 Total 14-18 June Friday 2,794 48,726,400 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,961 17,439.6564 51,638,823 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 20,600 341,726,727 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 69,026 964,435,603 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 253,033 3,687,732,979 14 June 2021 2,627 18,290.4815 48,049,095 15 June 2021 904 18,578.5454 16,795,005 16 June 2021 3,160 18,335.5728 57,940,410 17 June 2021 3,140 18,126.4522 56,917,060 18 June 2021 4,205 17,820.7182 74,936,120 Total 14-18 June Friday 14,036 254,637,690 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,985 18,141.7562 163,003,679 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 82,411 1,428,256,302 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 276,054 4,105,374,348

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 46,710 A shares and 201,240 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.28% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 June 2021

