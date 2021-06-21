THE WASHINGTON POST NAMES SOUNDEXCHANGE A 2021 TOP WASHINGTON-AREA WORKPLACE

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundExchange has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“Now in its eighth year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work.”

“To earn this award in any year is an honor,” says SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe, under whose leadership SoundExchange was among the first Washington D.C. companies to pivot to remote work. “But to earn this recognition in a pandemic year is a true testament to the dedication and unbreakable spirit of our exceptionally talented and diverse team. It is indeed a cause for celebration that our employees delivered above and beyond the company mission under even the most challenging of circumstances.”

In addition to the company award, Huppe was individually recognized with the 2021 Leadership Award for Mid-Sized Firms. During Huppe’s tenure as CEO, SoundExchange has introduced a number of game-changing financial technology innovations. “I am humbled and honored to receive this distinction, and I view it as a tremendous reflection on the team,” said Huppe. “I share this award with all of my colleagues and friends at SoundExchange.”

SoundExchange is a Washington-based non-profit that collects and distributes performance royalties for non-interactive digital music streams and is a champion for artists’ rights and the fair treatment of American music creators at home and abroad. SoundExchange’s best in class technology infrastructure and early action taken by the company to work remotely, ensured that every monthly distribution made in 2020 to the 250,000 music creators in its database were made on time and without service interruption.

The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies and leaders. To explore careers opportunities with SoundExchange, please visit www.soundexchange.com.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 250,000 recording artists' and master rights owners' accounts and to date has paid more than $8 billion in distributions. Through unparalleled innovation of financial tech products and services, it distributes royalties to creator groups, advocates for fair pay across platforms, and creates systems that improve how the industry operates. Its proprietary fintech solutions help turn data into accurate revenue for creators and include: Music Data Exchange (MDX) and International Standard Recording Codes (ISRC) Search. For more information, visit www.soundexchange.com.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

