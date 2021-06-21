CMRRA and TikTok Announce Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

Toronto, Canada, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA) and TikTok today announced an agreement for the collection of digital mechanical royalties in Canada, delivering a new revenue stream for music publishers and self-published songwriters. The new deal also accounts for TikTok’s past use of musical works and sets up a forward-looking partnership.

“TikTok’s integration of music with video has created a new opportunity for music creators to engage users from around the world. Not only has the platform fueled new song discovery but it has given classic songs new life. The activity has swelled outside the platform, directly impacting increased consumption across all media. CMRRA will continue to support new technology platforms that seek to properly license music, ensuring rights holders are compensated” said Paul Shaver, President of CMRRA.

"We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with CMRRA in Canada, to connect music publishers and artists to new audiences and enable song discovery through the power of TikTok. Given the ever-changing music industry, we’re committed to working together to create new revenue opportunities and offer an innovative way to reach fans,” said Jordan Lowy, Head of Music Publishing Licensing and Partnerships, TikTok.

The agreement is designed to enrich users’ experience and the creators of the music made available by the platform by helping them get their music seen on a canvas with unlimited avenues for expression. TikTok is home to emerging talent and many top artists presenting their creative vision through its video formats. The platform enables and promotes music discovery by presenting songs in new contexts, simultaneously building bridges for artists and creators to connect with global audiences and driving their business forward.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.

About CMRRA

The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA), a SoundExchange company, represents almost all of the music publishers doing business in Canada. CMRRA licenses dozens of digital services including all of the major online music services operating in Canada. It licenses, collects and distributes royalties for the majority of songs recorded, sold and broadcast in Canada. For more information, please visit cmrra.ca.

