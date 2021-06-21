HERE Technologies appoints Charity Rumery to General Manager of the Americas region

Charity joined HERE in January 2018 and has more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector with deep industry expertise in Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Internet of Things (IoT)

Chicago, IL - HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the appointment of Charity Rumery to General Manager of the Americas. In her new role, Charity will be responsible for driving customer-focused growth opportunities for the HERE platform and HERE partners throughout North and Latin America.

Charity joined HERE in January 2018 and has more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector with deep industry expertise in Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Internet of Things (IoT). Most recently, Charity served as the Vice President of Automotive & Industrial (A&I) at HERE, overseeing comprehensive sales strategies for some of the biggest names in the automotive industry. Prior to leading the A&I business segment, Charity served as Director of Sales for Transportation and Logistics at HERE.



“Charity brings extensive experience leading a customer-centric sales strategy and a deep knowledge of the HERE platform,” said Fred Hessabi, HERE EVP and Chief Customer Officer. “She understands the evolving needs of our customers and is committed to driving revenue growth opportunities across our key industries. With Charity at the helm, I am confident HERE will build and grow our customer relationships through the Americas region.”

“I am thrilled to lead HERE’s Americas region during such an important time as the world looks to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror,” said Charity. “HERE is well positioned to leverage our platform and location data to help our customers, partners and the world move forward. I see a huge opportunity within our region, and I look forward to supporting our customers and partners throughout the upcoming journey.”

Before joining HERE, Charity served as Practice Leader of Americas Business Operations and Solution Sales Specialist of IoT Sales at Cisco Systems. Before Cisco, she served as Vice President of Commercial and Sales Services at Stanley Healthcare.

