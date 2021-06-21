Teranet Inc. Welcomes Two New Board Directors

Toronto, ON, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranet Inc. is pleased to introduce two new members to its Board of Directors. Jane Skoblo will be joining as Audit Chair and Andrea E. Bolger will be joining as Board Chair. These appointments come at a pivotal time for Teranet as the company continues to build on its best-in-class technology platforms and data solutions - enabling various customers across the Canadian Real Estate, Financial Services, Government, and Commercial sectors to advance their businesses.

Jane Skoblo CPA, CA, CITP, ICD.D is a highly-respected corporate executive with a strategic and operational background with international experience in strategy, finance, digital technology and customer loyalty. Jane brings her extensive experience serving on boards for the past decade with deep knowledge in enterprise risk management, corporate governance and regulatory compliance best practices. She brings sound judgement, strong leadership and focus to the Teranet Board of Directors, along with a deep passion for advancing and educating the next generation of female leaders in finance. Jane will assume her role of Audit Chair effective June 1, 2021.

Andrea E. Bolger, MBA, ICD.D is a recognized leader and experienced board member for various public and private companies. With over a decade of experience serving on various boards in the Canadian financial services industry, she possesses deep acumen in strategic business leadership, enterprise risk management, and governance best practices. Andrea has a proven track record of forming collaborative partnerships, critical decision making skills and brings to the Teranet Board of Directors an inquisitive mindset, excellent judgement and diligence. Andrea will join the Board effective June 14, 2021.

“I’m thrilled to welcome two high-caliber, well-respected industry leaders to our Board of Directors who will contribute to the acceleration of our growth”, said Elgin Farewell, President and CEO of Teranet Inc. “Our Board members’ collective expertise and deep knowledge of the various industries we serve will be instrumental as we advance our strategic objectives and ultimately drive greater impact for our customers in an increasingly complex and diverse marketplace.”

About Teranet

Teranet is Canada’s leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. It also provides insightful property intelligence and data solutions to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, the Land Titles and Personal Property registries end-to-end for the Province of Manitoba, and Collateral Management Solutions—the market leader in Canadian lien registration and search, asset recovery services, and insolvency management. Most recently, Teranet expanded its global footprint by acquiring Foster Moore. This acquisition expands its registry solutions to include commercial off-the-shelf registry software that delivers operational cost reductions, enhanced security, and process improvements. Teranet is proud to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top 100 Employers for five years in a row (2017 - 2021). Teranet is owned by OMERS Infrastructure, which invests globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans.