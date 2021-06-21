SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MLHR, STL, EBSB, FBC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Knoll, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders are expected to receive a combination of cash and Herman Miller stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Herman Miller shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Webster Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Sterling Bancorp shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.463 of a Webster share for each share of Sterling Bancorp stock they own. If you are a Sterling Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independent Bank Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian Bancorp stockholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent Bank common stock for each share of Meridian Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Meridian Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own. Upon closing, Flagstar shareholders are expected to own approximately 32% of the combined company. If you are a Flagstar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

