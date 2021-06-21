Motoclub’s First Barrett-Jackson Digital Collectibles (NFTs) Sell for Over $65,000

Los Angeles CA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that the very first Motoclub SparkNFT sale has concluded at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Auction.



Four very unique SparkNFT’s were put up for bidding as part of Motoclub’s launch series – the Barratt-Jackson Prestige Collection – which brought in a total of $67,000 USD in winning bids.

Motoclub and Barrett-Jackson partnered to bring motoring enthusiasts and collectors the opportunity to acquire not only the very first SparkNFTs to be minted but also four very special and historic vehicles to feature within those SparkNFTs.

Each SparkNFT was represented by a VIN001 serial car – the very first of their kind:

Lot #4001 - 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 – SOLD for $30,000 USD

Lot #4002 - 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition – SOLD for $10,000 USD

Lot #4003 - 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door – SOLD for $22,000USD

Lot #4004 - 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 – SOLD for $5,000 USD

Each SparkNFT included 1 x exclusive video, 1 x illustration and 3 x still images all for the collector to enjoy from their Motoclub digital wallet.

This hugely successful launch has exceeded all expectations, with an overwhelmingly positive response from enthusiasts and collectors, and Motoclub is now preparing for the excitement that will undoubtedly surround its second SparkNFT sale which will take place in August 2021.

Nick Cardinale, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Barrett-Jackson, commented: “We’ve been at the heart of the automotive collectibles scene for over fifty years, and that experience meant we were quick to see the potential of NFTs. The value of the four sales made this weekend at our Las Vegas Auction served as a fantastic launch of the Barrett-Jackson Prestige Collection and we look forward to introducing additional collector car NFTs in the near future.”

“We’re absolutely delighted at the success of our very first SparkNFT drop,” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman. “These sales clearly show that there is a demand for this type of automotive memorabilia and Motoclub stands ready to deliver on that. We’re honoured to have achieved such a great launch with our partners at Barrett-Jackson and we cannot wait to reveal the next SparkNFT drop.”

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world, and holds automotive lifestyle events in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.