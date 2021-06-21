Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. Subsidiary Officina Della Cialda, SRL And Related Coffee Companies Acquires New Corporate Headquarters and Warehouse Facilities In Italy, Corporate Update on Private Placement Memorandum

Salt Lake City, Utah, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) (“Gaensel” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Cryptocurrency, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce Officina Della Cialda, SRL, our Coffee Subsidiary and now the Managing Company for our related Italy Coffee subsidiaries, Europa 93 Caffe SRL and Bottega Dell Caffe SRL, has acquired a New Corporate Headquarter and over 1.499,00 square meters of warehouse facilities in Via Francesco Lenzi, Milan, Italy.
Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., in its New to the Street first interview on Sunday, 20 June 2021, announced the upcoming release of a Twenty Million USD ($20,000,000) private placement memorandum which will be utilized to provide further capital to its subsidiary companies for expansion and development of our existing businesses but also to fund additional acquisitions within the subsidiary groups. The private placement memorandum will provide a 7.5% interest payment to the private investors utilizing a new class of Preferred Stock, e.g. Preferred Series B which has been approved by the majority shareholders of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.
GEGR 1st New To The Street Interview June 20, 2021
Our President, Maria Bomboi, stated: “I am pleased to have the opportunity to spearhead the new Private Placement Memorandum and we have been working with each of the subsidiaries to define the utilization of these funds for expansion for each of our subsidiaries and to take advantage of additional acquisitions within our current investment groups. It was a pleasure today to have the first interview with New to the Street to provide an introduction of our Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. philosophy and business model.”
About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):
Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty – Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.
Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.
57 West 200 South
Suite 300
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
admin@gegrgroup.com
Phone: +1 518-567-3649
https://www.gegrgroup.com
Forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (GEGR), and certain of the plans and objectives of GEGR with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where GEGR operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, GEGR actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.