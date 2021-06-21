Global Content Marketing Industry to Reach $137.2 Million and Surge at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2020 to 2027, despite Covid-19 Tragedy – Business Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a research report by Research Dive, the global content marketing industry is expected to generate a revenue of $137.2 million by 2026, increasing from a market size of $42.2 million in the year 2018, at a noteworthy CAGR of 16.2% during 2020-2027 timeframe. The market research collects current market growth as well as future situations. Researchers have conducted a market study by evaluating data and numbers using primary as well as secondary research approaches. Also, reference data from authentic sites, newspapers, periodicals, journals, and books are referred while writing the market report. Furthermore, the research discusses the market implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Insights of the Report

• Speculates basic factors of the market including various application fields, pros & cons, and definition.

• An inclusive description of the market size, growth rate, significant dynamics, market situations, statistics, future predictions, and revenues.

• Investment opportunities, hindrances, noteworthy market segmentation, and growth facets.

• Present state of the regional and global market through companies, countries, and industries.

• Main insights on current market trends and advances, Porter’s five forces analysis, key market players, creative business tactics, and SWOT scrutiny.

Factors Impacting CAGR Figures during Pre and Post Covid-19 Crises

The global content marketing industry was accounted for a growth rate of 14.3% before the Covid-19 pandemic, but the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 16.2% during the coronavirus outbreak. Many global leaders have shut their stores, primarily due to the widespread spread of COVID-19, but they are gaining customers through digital marketing. Nike, the athletic gear behemoth, has temporarily closed its stores in key markets such as Western Europe, Canada, the United States, and Australia. However, the company’s primary focus is on client engagement through content marketing.

Factors Impacting the Market Share during Pre & Post Covid-19 Pandemic

The global content marketing industry was estimated to hold a market share of $54.8 million before the pandemic in 2020, but the market garnered a revenue of $56.8 million during the coronavirus outbreak. According to a recent online newsletter, internet streaming and usage soared by 60-70% throughout the lockdown time. As a result, in order to maintain and establish relationships with consumers, the majority of significant businesses are heavily investing in content marketing.

For instance, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, NuFace, a prominent maker of skin toning devices, has seen an increase in sales. To respond to the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has substituted in-person house calls with virtual house calls hosted on Facetime and Zoom for tutorial delivery. Furthermore, the organization is rapidly adding content to Instagram. These aspects are predicted to fuel the growth of the global market during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Future Scope of the Global Market

The global content marketing industry is estimated to maintain its significant growth even after the COVID-19 pandemic. Market leaders are pursuing methods such as strategic acquisitions and tie-ups, technical breakthroughs, and many more to increase their global footprint across the global industry and acquire customer trust. HubSpot, the global leader in content marketing, has, for instance, suspended marketing email send restrictions for enterprise customers and marketing Hub Professional. In addition, to assist SME's (small and medium enterprises) through this unique situation, HubSpot has reduced the cost of Starter Growth Suite from USD $112.50 to USD $50 per month.

Furthermore, numerous big firms are primarily focused on R&D and product development. By implementing such strategic plans, businesses are preparing for the COVID-19's post-pandemic effects. Adobe, for instance, announced a suite of AI tools to assist salespeople and marketers in May 2020. This tool will assist companies in determining the optimal method to interact clients, as well as in delivering material most effectively. These aspects are expected to drive the growth of the global content marketing industry post the COVID-19 crisis.

Key Market Players:

• Contently

• HubSpot, Inc.

• Kapost

• Percolate Industries, Inc.

• Sprinklr

• Adobe

• CoSchedule

• Influence & Co.

• NewsCred

• Scripted

To remain competitive in the market, these industry players are pursuing a variety of methods, including mergers with significant businesses, the launch of new goods, partnerships and profitable tie-ups, and the funding of research and development projects.

