Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032742/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020-2027. Quantitative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $694 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

- The Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$694 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$921.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio Molecular Systems

Biomeme Inc.

Biomérieux S.A.

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company Llc

Danaher Corporation

Elitech Group Sas

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

JN Medsys

Merck KGaA

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Quanta Biosciences Inc.

Sacace Biotechnologies Srl

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032742/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Quantitative by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Quantitative by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Quantitative by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Digital by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumables &

Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumables & Reagents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables & Reagents

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Research by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Research by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Research by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables &

Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research,

Clinical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables &

Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research,

Clinical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables &

Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research,

Clinical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables &

Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research,

Clinical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables &

Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research,

Clinical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables &

Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research,

Clinical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables &

Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research,

Clinical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables &

Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research,

Clinical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables &

Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research,

Clinical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables &

Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research,

Clinical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and

Digital - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Quantitative and Digital

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quantitative and Digital for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables &

Reagents, Instruments and Software & Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Consumables & Reagents,

Instruments and Software & Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Consumables & Reagents, Instruments and

Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Real-time PCR

(qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research,

Clinical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and

Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Research, Clinical and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Real-time PCR (qPCR)

and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Research, Clinical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) by Technology -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032742/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________