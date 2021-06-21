ResultsCX to Host Educational Webinar on June 30th Discussing Cyber Security Threat Trends and How They Impact Your Organization

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResultsCX, a premier customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and 500 companies worldwide, today announced it will host a webinar on June 30th to discuss how digitalization is taking hold as more organizations continue to become more connected and the vulnerabilities that often leave organizations exposed to potential cyber attacks. Click here to register to attend the webinar.



Join Wayne White, Chief Information Officer at ResultsCX, as he explains the ways organizations can be proactive regarding their cyber security practices.

Topics of the Webinar:

The current state of world

Proactive cyber security vs reactive cyber security

The interconnectedness of everything

The cost of not managing cyber security correctly

Newer risks due to the pandemic



It’s no secret that the security world and what organizations face are dramatically changing. Cyber security is becoming more important as technology continues to advance. With the recent cyber attacks affecting the U.S. infrastructure and supply, cyber security is more important than ever for organizations.

