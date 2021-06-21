Water Purifier Market to Reach USD 47.53 Billion by 2028; Stellar Demand for Water Purifier in Residential Sector to Brighten Sales Possibilities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water purifier market size is expected to reach USD 47.53 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The advent of technologically advanced smart water purifier will bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Water Purifier Market, 2021-2028” the market size stood at USD 27.51 billion in 2020. The introduction of user-friendly purifiers will spur demand in the foreseeable future.





The supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic has resulted in immense loss for the global market. The shortage of laborers has halted the production process at various facilities. For instance, Pentair PLC, a leading supplier of water purification systems, recorded slow production and operations due to ‘shelter in place’ orders from governance. Nevertheless, some companies are adopting business plans to mitigate the effect of the epidemic. Similarly, governments are modifying loan policies & supporting cash flow for small & medium scale manufacturing.

According to the WaterWorld Magazine, in 2020, around 44% of Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA) manufacturing members and 60% of WWEMA representative members were helped through the Federal Payroll Protection Program in the U.S.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Water Purifier Market are:

O. Smith Corporation (USA)

Brita LP (USA)

Pentair PLC (USA)

Culligan International Company (USA)

Unilever PLC (UK)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Helen of Troy Limited (USA)

Best Water Technology Group (Austria)

Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)

iSpring Water Systems LLC (USA)

The 3M Company (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (Switzerland)

General Electric Company (USA)

Eureka Forbes Ltd. (India)





Point-Of-Use Filters Segment to Dominate the Market

Based on product type, the global market is classified into point-of-use filters and point-of-entry filters. Point-of-use filters segment is further divided into under the counter filters, countertop filters, pitcher filters, faucet-mounted filters, and others. Based on category, the market is classified into RO filters, UV filters, Gravity filters, and others. Based on the application, the market is classified into residential and light commercial. The residential segment held the largest share in 2020.





Rising Preference for Quality Drinking Water to Bolster Water Purifier Market Growth

The growing knowledge about the standards of drinking water quality in the emerging nations will consequently foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. The advancement in water purification systems will enable speedy expansion of the market. Similarly, the implementation of point-of-entry and point-of-use filter systems to eliminate pathogens has led to the proliferation of the market. The rising utilization of this purifier for specific and general applications such as the conversion of raw water into safe and enhanced grade water will further uplift the water purifier market share.

The perpetual innovation in technological processes involving ultra-violet, reverse osmosis, and gravity-based purifiers can be a vital factor augmenting the growth of the market. The emergence of smart water purifier with trailblazing technologies will incite the adoption of purifiers in residential and commercial sectors.

For instance, in April 2019, Culligan International, a water treatment company based in the US announced the release of ClearLink Connect and Drinking Water Connect accessories. The newly launched accessories can be connected through a mobile app i.e., Culligan Connect, which enables the users to monitor their drinking water systems and remain notified.





The report uncovers excellent insights into the market, systematic data with detailed analysis, market dynamics & aspects demonstrating development and growth, meticulous information about vital players in the market, and procured statistics about dominant regions.





Increasing Awareness about Waterborne Diseases to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to rising awareness regarding the adverse health effects of waterborne diseases in the region. The rising investment by pre-eminent companies such as Brita LP, A.O. Smith Corporation in the Indian market will significantly enable the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The rising adoption of this type of purifiers in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and others will boost the growth of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to hold a major share in the global market owing to the growing implementation of purifiers among the residents in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. The growing consumption of tap water will further enhance the growth of the market in Europe. According to the German Association of Energy and Water Industries, approximately 83% of Germans drinks tap water in regular practice or occasionally with an average consumption of nine liters per person per week.





Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Trends Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by companies to overcome the COVID-19 impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 impact

Global Water Purifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Point-of-Use Water filters Counter top filters Under the counter filters Pitcher filters Faucet-mounted filters Others Point-of-Entry Water filters



TOC Continued…!





Key Development :

July 2019: Pentair PLC, a water treatment company announced that it has signed a partnership to acquire Pelican Water Systems, an eco-friendly water softener, and filter systems manufacturer. The agreement involved a transaction of US$ 120 million intending to expand its geographical footprints.





