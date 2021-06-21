Global Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea and Coffee Market to Reach $124.5 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea and Coffee Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032738/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027. RTD Tea, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$96.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RTD Coffee segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

- The Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea and Coffee market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

AriZona Beverage Co LLC

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Ferolito Vultaggio and Sons

Hangzhou Wahaha group

Japan Tobacco Inc.

JBD Group

Monster Beverage Company

Nestle S.A.

Pepsico Inc.

San Benedetto

Starbucks Corporation

Taisun Enterprise Co. Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Company

Ting Hsin

Unilever

Uni-President Enterprises Corporation

Vultaggio & Sons







