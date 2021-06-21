The Psychedelic Capital: June 2021 Conference Returns with a Deep Dive Into Psychedelic Medicine Investment

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights, a cutting-edge media company focused around promoting content, financial analysis, and engaging events designed to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine, will be hosting the upcoming Psychedelic Capital: June 2021 conference in an entirely virtual format on June 30, 2021. The virtual event will seek to provide attendees with some of the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest industry insights within the sector.



Part of an investor conference series diving deep into psychedelic medicine investment, The Psychedelic Capital conference seeks to introduce investors and attendees to a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors and investment luminaries from around the world. Psychedelic Capital’s June event will begin with an introductory talk, delivered by Richard Skaife, founding partner at The Conscious Fund; Patrick Moher, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights; and Henri Sant-Cassia, Board Director at The Conscious Fund and Microdose Psychedelic Insights.

The conference will subsequently play host to a number of corporate presentations, including:

Gwella Mushrooms, a Toronto-based company dedicated to the research, production and distribution of medicinal mushroom-based products. Gwella presentation features Peter Reitano, CEO, Daniel Sanders, Chief Science Officer, Erin Cochrane, Director of Product, Stefany Nieto, Chief Operations Officer.



ST Biosciences, a global phytopharmaceutical company involved in the research, development, cultivation, processing and commercialization of pharmaceutical and medicinal cannabis products.



Return Health is seeking to use psychedelics to treat symptoms of dementia and develop psychedelic-based disease modifying therapies / drugs to fundamentally alter disease progression.



Negev Capital, a Psychedelic Medical Intervention Investment Fund, will host an exciting roundtable symposium that will explore the intersection between the science of psychedelic mood enhancing actions and the strategic drug development decisions that are being made in advance of the science.



The roundtable features: Edward Sellers, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACP, Scientific advisory chair at Diamond Therapeutics & Professor Emeritus, Pharmacology and Toxicology, Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of Toronto; Carol Routledge, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Small Pharma; Dr. Gideon Shapiro Ph.D., Vice President of Discovery at Bright Minds; and is moderated by Negev Capital partners Stuart Seidman and Ken Belotsky.

The conference will seek to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the psychedelics industry, and gain access to exciting and groundbreaking pre-IPO investment opportunities within the wider sector.

Additional information about the Psychedelic Capital: June 2021 conference, as well as details for registration, can be found on the Psychedelic Capital conference website at https://microdose.buzz/shop/psychedelic-capital/psychedelic-capital-june-2021/.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About Psychedelic Capital:

This online event programming is dedicated to providing investment grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

