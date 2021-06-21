ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Q1 Update for the period to 30 April 2021

ICG Enterprise Trust plc

21 June 2021

Q1 Update for the period to 30 April 2021

Highest ever quarter of Realisation Proceeds; twelve Full Exits executed at 42% Uplift to Carrying Value

Highlights

  • NAV per Share of 1,402p, NAV per Share Total Return during the quarter of 1.6%1
  • Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis during the quarter of 3.4%1 (Sterling return: 2.2%)
  • Record Realisation Proceeds of £100m in the quarter, representing approximately 70% of the average annual Realisation Proceeds for the last five years
  • Twelve Full Exits generated 42%1 uplift to Carrying Value and 3.9x1 Multiple to Cost
  • £32m of investments made during the period, 63% into High Conviction Investments including two Direct Investments
  • Substantial pipeline of further investment opportunities with a number expected to close in the coming months, anticipating a very strong year for High Conviction Investments
  • Recent realisation activity has resulted in expanded capacity to execute on investment opportunities. Available liquidity of £290m, comprising £116m of cash and £174m undrawn revolving credit facility
  • First quarter dividend of 6p per share for the quarter ended 30 April 2021, an increase of 1p compared to the quarter ended 30 April 2020. In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances it is the Board’s current intention to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2022, an increase of 3p (12.5%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2021

Comparison to prior periods

Performance to 30 April 20213 months1 year3 years5 years10 years
NAV per Share Total Return+1.6%+29.8%+53.1%+108.7%+199.9%
Share Price Total Return+12.8%+51.4%+37.0%+129.0%+265.9%
FTSE All-Share Index Total Return+10.6%+25.9%+7.7%+39.9%+81.0%


 12 months to
30 April 2021		12 months to
30 April 2020		Quarter ended
30 April 2021		Quarter ended
31 January 2021
Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis37.0%6.1%3.4%17.1%
NAV per Share1,402.2p1,100.2p1,402.2p1,384.4p
NAV per Share Total Return29.8%5.0%1.6%11.8%
Realisation Proceeds£208m£142m£100m£43m
Total New Investment£139m£170m£32m£57m

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:

“We were pleased with the performance delivered by the Portfolio in this quarter, generating a 3.4% Return on a Local Currency Basis. This is despite the reduction in Chewy’s share price during the quarter which impacted the value of our largest single investment. The performance of our Portfolio builds on the strong track record of our investments, which over the last twelve months have generated a Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 37.0%.

“In particular, I would highlight that the value of our Portfolio was underpinned during the quarter by a record level of realisations, generating £100m of proceeds. Twelve Full Exits occurred and were executed at an average 42% Uplift to Carrying Value, significantly above our five year historical average of 35%. I believe that our long term track record of realising investments at a material Uplift to Carrying Value underlines the substantial value within our Portfolio.

“We expect to invest these proceeds in the coming quarters into a number of exciting opportunities. Our long-standing relationships in the sector and the opportunities we get by being managed by ICG plc are strategic advantages in originating a large number of investment opportunities. We remain selective and disciplined in our investment approach as we navigate the current market conditions.

“Looking ahead, we believe the quality and breadth of investment opportunities we are seeing will lead to a very strong year of deployment for our High Conviction Investments. Our Portfolio is balanced by sector, geography and investment type, and we are well positioned to continue executing our investment strategy. This is an exciting time for ICG Enterprise Trust and I believe we are well placed to continue to deliver significant long-term shareholder value.”

Company timetable

Ex-dividend date: 12 August 2021
Record date: 13 August 2021
Payment of dividend: 3 September 2021

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly and through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

Business review

Solid performance across the Portfolio

  • Investment portfolio valued at £893m
  • Underlying Portfolio gains of £32m, comprising gains of £53m and losses of £21m, resulting in a Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 3.4%
  • High Conviction Investments (48% of the Portfolio) experienced local currency returns of 0.5% during the quarter, or 4.3% when excluding the decrease in value of our investment in in PetSmart/Chewy
  • Third Party Funds (52% of the Portfolio) generated 6.3% local currency returns
  • Gains of £53m in the quarter were broad-based across our High Conviction and Third Party Fund investments
  • The main driver of the £21m losses was the reduction in the share price of Chewy, which is reflected in the valuation of the PetSmart/Chewy investment. The decrease in Chewy’s share price from $102 to $80 during the period reduced the Portfolio value by circa £16m on a Local Currency Basis and circa £17m on a Sterling basis. Excluding the impact of PetSmart/Chewy on this quarter’s performance, we estimate the Portfolio Return on Local Currency Basis would have been circa 5.6%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s investment in PetSmart/Chewy has generated a mid-to-high single digit multiple on cost at current valuations and therefore significant value for our shareholders
  • Sterling’s appreciation against the USD and EUR during the period resulted in a £11m reduction in the Portfolio value on a Sterling basis and therefore a Portfolio Return on a Sterling basis of 2.2%

Record Realisation Proceeds and at significant Uplift to Carrying Value

  • Total Proceeds of £109m over the quarter, our most active quarter for realisations on record
    • Realisation Proceeds of £100m, of which £77m was generated from 12 Full Exits that were executed at an average of 42% Uplift to Carrying Value and 3.9x Multiple to Cost, materially above our five year historical average of 35% and 2.4x respectively
    • Fund Disposals generated £9m proceeds and released £10m of Undrawn Commitments

Investment opportunities across High Conviction Investments and Third Party Funds

  • £32m of Total New Investment in the quarter; 63% (£20m) invested into High Conviction Investments with the remaining £12m being drawdowns on commitments to Third Party Funds
  • Within our High Conviction Investments we invested £6m in two new Direct Investments during the quarter:
CompanyManagerCompany sector / descriptionICG Enterprise Trust investment during the quarter
IvantiCharlesbankProvider of enterprise IT software£6m
AMEOS GroupICGPrivate hospital operator in the DACH regionn/a1


1 Commitment made in April 2021 but not funded until after the quarter end

  • Third Party Funds are important to our strategy of having an appropriately balanced portfolio and to sourcing High Conviction Investments. During the quarter we committed £83m in aggregate to two ICG funds and two third party managers:
FundFocusICG Enterprise Trust Commitment during the quarter
Resolute VNorth American mid-market buyouts$15m (£11m)
Bregal Unternehmerkapital IIIEuropean mid-market buyouts€10m (£9m)
ICG Europe Fund VIIIMezzanine and equity in mid-market buy-outs€40m (£35m)
ICG Strategic Equity IVSecondary fund restructurings$40m (£29m)


Quoted Companies

  • We do not invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used to exit an investment
  • At 30 April 2021, we had 42 investments in quoted companies, representing 14.3% of the Portfolio value compared to 20.4% at 31 January 2021. The reduction was largely driven by the sale of our entire stake in Telos during February, as well as by the reduction in Chewy’s share price
  • During the quarter Signify Health listed on the NYSE and therefore became a quoted company within our Portfolio. It now represents 0.5% of our Portfolio by value. The company provides technology-enabled healthcare payor services, and we have exposure through our investment via New Mountain V
  • At 30 April 2021 there were three quoted investments that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:
    
 CompanyTicker% value of Portfolio
1Chewy (part of PetSmart)1CHWY-US8.2%
2AllegroALE-PL0.9%
3Signify HealthSGFY-US0.5%
Other  4.7%
Total  14.3%
 1 % value of Portfolio includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. This investment is referred to generally within this announcement as PetSmart/Chewy. Most of the value in this investment is within Chewy

Robust balance sheet

  • Closing NAV of £964m; investment portfolio represents 93% of NAV
  • Strong liquidity position of £290m, comprising £116m cash and £174m undrawn bank facility
  • Uncalled commitments of £473m (£87m of which are to funds outside of their investment period)

Dividend

  • Continued commitment to progressive dividend in line with current policy
  • First quarter dividend of 6p per share for the quarter ended 30 April 2021, an increase of 1p compared to the quarter ended 30 April 2020. The Board’s current intention is to declare quarterly dividends of at least 6p per share, and a final dividend of at least 9p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2022
  • In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances, it is therefore the Board’s current intention to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2022. This would represent an increase of 3p (12.5%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2021

Board

  • Lucinda Riches retires from the Board today having served for ten years. We would like to thank Lucinda for her contributions to ICG Enterprise Trust
  • David Warnock will replace Lucinda as the Senior Independent Director, subject to his election at the forthcoming AGM

Activity since the period end (to 31 May 2021)

  • Total Proceeds

Proceeds of £5m received

  • Deployment

Invested £26m, 70% into High Conviction Investments

  • New Fund Commitments

Hellman & Friedman X, focused on large buyouts in North America: $10m (£7m)
Thomas H. Lee Partners IX, focused on mid-market buyouts in North America: $20m (£14m)

Supplementary information

The 30 largest underlying investments

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 30 April 2021. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total Portfolio.

 CompanyManagerYear of investmentCountryValue as a % of Portfolio
1PetSmart/Chewy+^    
 Retailer of pet products and servicesBC Partners2015United States8.2%
2DomusVi+    
 Operator of retirement homesICG2017France4.1%
3Minimax+    
 Supplier of fire protection systems and servicesICG2018Germany3.5%
4IRI+    
 Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturersNew Mountain Capital2018United States2.4%
5Leaf Home Solutions    
 Provider of gutter protection solutionsGridiron Capital2016United States2.2%
6Visma+    
 Provider of business management software and outsourcing servicesICG / HgCapital2017 / 2020Norway2.2%
7DOC Generici+    
 Retailer of pharmaceutical productsICG2019Italy2.2%
8Yudo+    
 Manufacturer of components for injection mouldingICG2017Hong Kong2.0%
9Supporting Education Group+^    
 Provider of temporary staff for the education sectorICG2014United Kingdom1.9%
10Froneri^    
 Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream productsPAI Partners2019United Kingdom1.8%
11Berlin Packaging+    
 Provider of global packaging services and suppliesOak Hill Capital2018United States1.7%
12Endeavor Schools+    
 Provider of paid private schoolingLeeds Equity Partners2018United States1.5%
13U-POL^    
 Manufacturer and distributor of automotive refinishing productsGraphite Capital2010United Kingdom1.3%
14PSB Academy+    
 Provider of private tertiary educationICG2018Singapore1.1%
15Curium Pharma+    
 Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticalsICG2020United Kingdom1.0%
16Allegro    
 Operator of an online marketplace and price comparison websiteCinven / Permira Advisers2017Poland0.9%
17VitalSmarts+    
 Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership developmentLeeds Equity Partners2019United States0.9%
18AML RightSource+    
 Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutionsGridiron Capital2020United States0.8%
19David Lloyd Leisure+    
 Operator of premium health clubsTDR Capital2013 / 2020United Kingdom0.7%
20RegEd+    
 Provider of SaaS-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutionsGryphon Investors2018United States0.6%
21Ivanti+    
 Provider of IT management solutionsCharlesbank Capital Partners2021United States0.6%
22IRIS Accountancy Solutions    
 Provider of business-critical software and services for the accountancy and payroll sectorsICG2018United Kingdom0.6%
23EG Group    
 Operator of petrol station forecourtsTDR Capital2014United Kingdom0.6%
24Compass Community    
 Provider of fostering services and children residential careGraphite Capital2017United Kingdom0.6%
25CCC Information Services    
 Provider of auto collision software and serviceAdvent International / Oak Hill Capital2017United States0.5%
26WCT^    
 Drug development servicesThe Jordan Company2007United States0.5%
27Trust Holding    
 Distributor of branded consumer electronics accessories in the value-for-money segmentEgeria2018Netherlands0.5%
28proALPHA    
 Developer and vendor of resource planning softwareICG2017Germany0.5%
29Springer^    
 Publisher of professional and academic mediaBC Partners2013Germany0.5%
30Synlab    
 Operator of medical diagnostic laboratoriesCinven2015Germany0.5%
 Total of the 30 largest underlying investments   46.4%
       
 ⁺ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment  
 ^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase   

The 30 largest fund investments
The 30 largest funds by value at 30 April 2021 are:

 FundYear of commitmentCountry/ regionValue £mOutstanding commitment £m
1BC European Capital IX **    
 Large buyouts2011Europe/North America     39.82.0
2ICG Europe VII    
 Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts2018Europe30.711.9
3Gridiron Capital Fund III    
 Mid-market buyouts2016North America26.44.0
4Graphite Capital Partners VIII *    
 Mid-market buyouts2013UK     24.74.4
5ICG Strategic Equities Fund III    
 Secondary fund restructurings2018Global23.611.3
6Sixth Cinven Fund    
 Large buyouts2016Europe     23.62.1
7Advent Global Private Equity VIII    
 Large buyouts2016Europe/North America     21.50.6
8ICG Europe VI **    
 Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts2015Europe20.94.5
9CVC European Equity Partners VI    
 Large buyouts2013Europe/North America20.72.6
10CVC European Equity Partners VII    
 Large buyouts2017Europe/North America16.37.5
11BC European Capital X    
 Large buyouts2016Europe16.31.6
12PAI Strategic Partnerships **    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2019Europe15.70.6
13One Equity Partners VI    
 Mid-market buyouts2016Europe/North America15.40.6
14Graphite Capital Partners VII * / **    
 Mid-market buyouts2007UK15.12.8
15PAI Europe VI    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2013Europe14.91.4
16Resolute IV    
 Mid-market buyouts2018North America14.31.9
17New Mountain Partners V    
 Mid-market buyouts2017North America14.21.3
18Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2017North America13.27.5
19Permira V    
 Large buyouts2013Europe/North America12.70.5
20Permira VI    
 Large buyouts2016Europe12.02.0
21Gryphon V    
 Mid-market buyouts2019North America12.01.4
22ICG Asia Pacific Fund III    
 Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts2016Asia Pacific11.52.8
23Charterhouse Capital Partners X    
 Large buyouts2015Europe10.93.9
24TDR Capital III    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2013Europe10.81.6
25Leeds Equity Partners VI    
 Mid-market buyouts2017North America10.50.7
26Resolute II **    
 Mid-market buyouts2018North America10.31.6
27PAI Europe VII    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2017Europe10.112.1
28Egeria Private Equity Fund IV    
 Mid-market buyouts2012Netherlands9.21.1
29Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2015North America8.91.6
30Oak Hill Capital Partners IV    
 Mid-market buyouts2017North America8.30.7
 Total of the largest 30 fund investments
494.6 98.6
 Percentage of total investment Portfolio
55.4% 
 * Includes the associated Top Up funds    
 ** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase  

Portfolio analysis

All data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Investment category% of portfolio
High Conviction Investments 
ICG funds and co-investments26.8%
Third party co-investments14.4%
Third party secondary investments6.7%
Total High Conviction Investments47.9%

Third Party Funds

52.1%

Total100.0%


Portfolio by investment type% of value of underlying investments
Large buyouts53.9%
Mid-market buyouts35.2%
Small buyouts10.9%
Total100.0%




Portfolio by calendar year of investment		 

% of value of underlying investments
2021  2.6%
2020  11.8%
2019  19.5%
2018  20.9%
2017  17.0%
2016  8.5%
2015  10.0%
2014 and older  9.7%
Total  100.0%




Portfolio by sector		 % of value of underlying investments
Consumer goods and services 25.0%
Healthcare 18.9%
TMT 16.8%
Business services 12.1%
Industrials 8.1%
Education 6.7%
Financials 5.2%
Other 4.5%
Leisure 2.7%
Total 100.0%




Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters		 

% of value of underlying investments
North America 39.7%
Europe 34.7%
UK 17.7%
Rest of world 7.9%
Total 100.0%

Summary balance sheet information

£m        30 April 21% of net assets31 January 21% of net assets
Portfolio892.892.6%949.299.7%
Cash and liquid assets116.012.0%45.24.7%
Other net current liabilities(44.6)(4.6%)(42.4)(4.4)%
Net assets964.2100.0%952.0100.0%


Movement in the Portfolio

 3 months
£m 30 April 21
Opening Portfolio (31 January 2021) 949.2
Total New Investment 31.8
Total Proceeds (109.4)
Net cash (inflow) / outflow                 (77.6)
Underlying Valuation Movement* 31.9
Currency movement (10.7)
Closing Portfolio 892.8
% underlying Portfolio growth (local currency) 3.4%
% currency movement (1.2%)
% underlying Portfolio growth (Sterling) 2.2%
Expenses and other (0.6)%
NAV per Share Total Return 1.6%


* 82% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2021 (or later) valuations. The remaining 18% is valued using 31 December 2020 valuations.

  
Movement in liquid assets
£m		3 months
30 April 21
Net cash inflow / (outflow) generated by movement in Portfolio             77.6
Non-investment cash flows(2.1)
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates             (1.3)
Cash inflow before shareholder distributions            74.2

Dividends paid to shareholders(3.4)
Share buy backs            -
Net cash movement           70.8
Opening cash and liquid assets           45.2
Closing cash and liquid assets           116.0




Uncalled commitment coverage		  
£m30 April 2131 January 21
Cash and liquid assets116.045.2
Undrawn bank facility174.0155.9
Total liquidity290.0201.1
   
Outstanding commitments473.3418.5
Less: Total liquidity(290.0)(201.1)
Over-commitment183.3217.4
Over-commitment as % of net assets19.0%22.8%




1 Alternative Performance Measure

