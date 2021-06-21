ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Q1 Update for the period to 30 April 2021

ICG Enterprise Trust plc



21 June 2021

Q1 Update for the period to 30 April 2021



Highest ever quarter of Realisation Proceeds; twelve Full Exits executed at 42% Uplift to Carrying Value

Highlights

NAV per Share of 1, 402 p, NAV per Share Total Return during the quarter of 1.6 % 1

P ortfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis during the quarter of 3.4% 1 ( Sterling return: 2.2%)

R ecord R ealisation Proceeds of £100m in the quarter , representing approximately 70% of the average annual Realisation Proceeds for the last five years

Twelve Full Exits generated 42 % 1 u plift to Carrying Value and 3.9 x 1 Multiple to Cost

£32m of investments made during the period, 63% into High Conviction I nvestments including t wo Direct Investments

Substantial pipeline of further investment opportunitie s with a number expected to close in the coming months , anticipating a very strong year for High Conviction Investments

Recent realisation activity has resulted in expanded capacity to execute on investment opportunities . A vailable liquidity of £ 290 m , comprising £ 116 m o f cash and £ 174 m undrawn revolving credit facilit y

First quarter dividend of 6p per share for the quarter ended 30 April 2021, an increase of 1p compared to the quarter ended 30 April 2020. In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances it is the Board’s current intention to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2022, an increase of 3p (12.5%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2021

Comparison to prior periods

Performance to 30 April 2021 3 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV per Share Total Return +1.6% +29.8% +53.1% +108.7% +199.9% Share Price Total Return +12.8% +51.4% +37.0% +129.0% +265.9% FTSE All-Share Index Total Return +10.6% +25.9% +7.7% +39.9% +81.0%





12 months to

30 April 2021 12 months to

30 April 2020 Quarter ended

30 April 2021 Quarter ended

31 January 2021 Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 37.0% 6.1% 3.4% 17.1% NAV per Share 1,402.2p 1,100.2p 1,402.2p 1,384.4p NAV per Share Total Return 29.8% 5.0% 1.6% 11.8% Realisation Proceeds £208m £142m £100m £43m Total New Investment £139m £170m £32m £57m

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:

“We were pleased with the performance delivered by the Portfolio in this quarter, generating a 3.4% Return on a Local Currency Basis. This is despite the reduction in Chewy’s share price during the quarter which impacted the value of our largest single investment. The performance of our Portfolio builds on the strong track record of our investments, which over the last twelve months have generated a Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 37.0%.

“In particular, I would highlight that the value of our Portfolio was underpinned during the quarter by a record level of realisations, generating £100m of proceeds. Twelve Full Exits occurred and were executed at an average 42% Uplift to Carrying Value, significantly above our five year historical average of 35%. I believe that our long term track record of realising investments at a material Uplift to Carrying Value underlines the substantial value within our Portfolio.

“We expect to invest these proceeds in the coming quarters into a number of exciting opportunities. Our long-standing relationships in the sector and the opportunities we get by being managed by ICG plc are strategic advantages in originating a large number of investment opportunities. We remain selective and disciplined in our investment approach as we navigate the current market conditions.

“Looking ahead, we believe the quality and breadth of investment opportunities we are seeing will lead to a very strong year of deployment for our High Conviction Investments. Our Portfolio is balanced by sector, geography and investment type, and we are well positioned to continue executing our investment strategy. This is an exciting time for ICG Enterprise Trust and I believe we are well placed to continue to deliver significant long-term shareholder value.”

Company timetable

Ex-dividend date: 12 August 2021

Record date: 13 August 2021

Payment of dividend: 3 September 2021

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly and through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

Business review

Solid performance across the Portfolio

Investment portfolio valued at £893m

Underlying Portfolio gains of £32m, comprising gains of £53m and losses of £21m, resulting in a Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 3.4%

High Conviction Investments (48% of the Portfolio) experienced local currency returns of 0.5% during the quarter, or 4.3% when excluding the decrease in value of our investment in in PetSmart/Chewy

Third Party Funds (52% of the Portfolio) generated 6.3% local currency returns

Gains of £53m in the quarter were broad-based across our High Conviction and Third Party Fund investments

The main driver of the £21m losses was the reduction in the share price of Chewy, which is reflected in the valuation of the PetSmart/Chewy investment. The decrease in Chewy’s share price from $102 to $80 during the period reduced the Portfolio value by circa £16m on a Local Currency Basis and circa £17m on a Sterling basis. Excluding the impact of PetSmart/Chewy on this quarter’s performance, we estimate the Portfolio Return on Local Currency Basis would have been circa 5.6%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s investment in PetSmart/Chewy has generated a mid-to-high single digit multiple on cost at current valuations and therefore significant value for our shareholders

Sterling’s appreciation against the USD and EUR during the period resulted in a £11m reduction in the Portfolio value on a Sterling basis and therefore a Portfolio Return on a Sterling basis of 2.2%

Record Realisation Proceeds and at significant Uplift to Carrying Value

Total Proceeds of £109m over the quarter, our most active quarter for realisations on record Realisation Proceeds of £100m, of which £77m was generated from 12 Full Exits that were executed at an average of 42% Uplift to Carrying Value and 3.9x Multiple to Cost, materially above our five year historical average of 35% and 2.4x respectively Fund Disposals generated £9m proceeds and released £10m of Undrawn Commitments



Investment opportunities across High Conviction Investments and Third Party Funds

£32m of Total New Investment in the quarter; 63% (£20m) invested into High Conviction Investments with the remaining £12m being drawdowns on commitments to Third Party Funds

Within our High Conviction Investments we invested £6m in two new Direct Investments during the quarter:

Company Manager Company sector / description ICG Enterprise Trust investment during the quarter Ivanti Charlesbank Provider of enterprise IT software £6m AMEOS Group ICG Private hospital operator in the DACH region n/a1



1 Commitment made in April 2021 but not funded until after the quarter end

Third Party Funds are important to our strategy of having an appropriately balanced portfolio and to sourcing High Conviction Investments. During the quarter we committed £83m in aggregate to two ICG funds and two third party managers:

Fund Focus ICG Enterprise Trust Commitment during the quarter Resolute V North American mid-market buyouts $15m (£11m) Bregal Unternehmerkapital III European mid-market buyouts €10m (£9m) ICG Europe Fund VIII Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buy-outs €40m (£35m) ICG Strategic Equity IV Secondary fund restructurings $40m (£29m)



Quoted Companies

We do not invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used to exit an investment

At 30 April 2021, we had 42 investments in quoted companies, representing 14.3% of the Portfolio value compared to 20.4% at 31 January 2021. The reduction was largely driven by the sale of our entire stake in Telos during February, as well as by the reduction in Chewy’s share price

During the quarter Signify Health listed on the NYSE and therefore became a quoted company within our Portfolio. It now represents 0.5% of our Portfolio by value. The company provides technology-enabled healthcare payor services, and we have exposure through our investment via New Mountain V

At 30 April 2021 there were three quoted investments that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:

Company Ticker % value of Portfolio 1 Chewy (part of PetSmart)1 CHWY-US 8.2% 2 Allegro ALE-PL 0.9% 3 Signify Health SGFY-US 0.5% Other 4.7% Total 14.3% 1 % value of Portfolio includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. This investment is referred to generally within this announcement as PetSmart/Chewy. Most of the value in this investment is within Chewy

Robust balance sheet

Closing NAV of £964m; investment portfolio represents 93% of NAV

Strong liquidity position of £290m, comprising £116m cash and £174m undrawn bank facility

Uncalled commitments of £473m (£87m of which are to funds outside of their investment period)

Dividend

Continued commitment to progressive dividend in line with current policy

First quarter dividend of 6p per share for the quarter ended 30 April 2021, an increase of 1p compared to the quarter ended 30 April 2020. The Board’s current intention is to declare quarterly dividends of at least 6p per share, and a final dividend of at least 9p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2022

In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances, it is therefore the Board’s current intention to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2022. This would represent an increase of 3p (12.5%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2021

Board

Lucinda Riches retires from the Board today having served for ten years. We would like to thank Lucinda for her contributions to ICG Enterprise Trust

David Warnock will replace Lucinda as the Senior Independent Director, subject to his election at the forthcoming AGM

Activity since the period end (to 31 May 2021)

Total Proceeds

Proceeds of £5m received

Deployment

Invested £26m, 70% into High Conviction Investments

New Fund Commitments

Hellman & Friedman X, focused on large buyouts in North America: $10m (£7m)

Thomas H. Lee Partners IX, focused on mid-market buyouts in North America: $20m (£14m)

Supplementary information

The 30 largest underlying investments

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise Trust had the largest investments by value at 30 April 2021. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total Portfolio.

Company Manager Year of investment Country Value as a % of Portfolio 1 PetSmart/Chewy+^ Retailer of pet products and services BC Partners 2015 United States 8.2% 2 DomusVi+ Operator of retirement homes ICG 2017 France 4.1% 3 Minimax+ Supplier of fire protection systems and services ICG 2018 Germany 3.5% 4 IRI+ Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturers New Mountain Capital 2018 United States 2.4% 5 Leaf Home Solutions Provider of gutter protection solutions Gridiron Capital 2016 United States 2.2% 6 Visma+ Provider of business management software and outsourcing services ICG / HgCapital 2017 / 2020 Norway 2.2% 7 DOC Generici+ Retailer of pharmaceutical products ICG 2019 Italy 2.2% 8 Yudo+ Manufacturer of components for injection moulding ICG 2017 Hong Kong 2.0% 9 Supporting Education Group+^ Provider of temporary staff for the education sector ICG 2014 United Kingdom 1.9% 10 Froneri^ Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream products PAI Partners 2019 United Kingdom 1.8% 11 Berlin Packaging+ Provider of global packaging services and supplies Oak Hill Capital 2018 United States 1.7% 12 Endeavor Schools+ Provider of paid private schooling Leeds Equity Partners 2018 United States 1.5% 13 U-POL^ Manufacturer and distributor of automotive refinishing products Graphite Capital 2010 United Kingdom 1.3% 14 PSB Academy+ Provider of private tertiary education ICG 2018 Singapore 1.1% 15 Curium Pharma+ Supplier of nuclear medicine diagnostic pharmaceuticals ICG 2020 United Kingdom 1.0% 16 Allegro Operator of an online marketplace and price comparison website Cinven / Permira Advisers 2017 Poland 0.9% 17 VitalSmarts+ Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership development Leeds Equity Partners 2019 United States 0.9% 18 AML RightSource+ Provider of compliance and regulatory services and solutions Gridiron Capital 2020 United States 0.8% 19 David Lloyd Leisure+ Operator of premium health clubs TDR Capital 2013 / 2020 United Kingdom 0.7% 20 RegEd+ Provider of SaaS-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutions Gryphon Investors 2018 United States 0.6% 21 Ivanti+ Provider of IT management solutions Charlesbank Capital Partners 2021 United States 0.6% 22 IRIS Accountancy Solutions Provider of business-critical software and services for the accountancy and payroll sectors ICG 2018 United Kingdom 0.6% 23 EG Group Operator of petrol station forecourts TDR Capital 2014 United Kingdom 0.6% 24 Compass Community Provider of fostering services and children residential care Graphite Capital 2017 United Kingdom 0.6% 25 CCC Information Services Provider of auto collision software and service Advent International / Oak Hill Capital 2017 United States 0.5% 26 WCT^ Drug development services The Jordan Company 2007 United States 0.5% 27 Trust Holding Distributor of branded consumer electronics accessories in the value-for-money segment Egeria 2018 Netherlands 0.5% 28 proALPHA Developer and vendor of resource planning software ICG 2017 Germany 0.5% 29 Springer^ Publisher of professional and academic media BC Partners 2013 Germany 0.5% 30 Synlab Operator of medical diagnostic laboratories Cinven 2015 Germany 0.5% Total of the 30 largest underlying investments 46.4% ⁺ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment ^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase

The 30 largest fund investments

The 30 largest funds by value at 30 April 2021 are:

Fund Year of commitment Country/ region Value £m Outstanding commitment £m 1 BC European Capital IX ** Large buyouts 2011 Europe/North America 39.8 2.0 2 ICG Europe VII Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2018 Europe 30.7 11.9 3 Gridiron Capital Fund III Mid-market buyouts 2016 North America 26.4 4.0 4 Graphite Capital Partners VIII * Mid-market buyouts 2013 UK 24.7 4.4 5 ICG Strategic Equities Fund III Secondary fund restructurings 2018 Global 23.6 11.3 6 Sixth Cinven Fund Large buyouts 2016 Europe 23.6 2.1 7 Advent Global Private Equity VIII Large buyouts 2016 Europe/North America 21.5 0.6 8 ICG Europe VI ** Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2015 Europe 20.9 4.5 9 CVC European Equity Partners VI Large buyouts 2013 Europe/North America 20.7 2.6 10 CVC European Equity Partners VII Large buyouts 2017 Europe/North America 16.3 7.5 11 BC European Capital X Large buyouts 2016 Europe 16.3 1.6 12 PAI Strategic Partnerships ** Mid-market and large buyouts 2019 Europe 15.7 0.6 13 One Equity Partners VI Mid-market buyouts 2016 Europe/North America 15.4 0.6 14 Graphite Capital Partners VII * / ** Mid-market buyouts 2007 UK 15.1 2.8 15 PAI Europe VI Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe 14.9 1.4 16 Resolute IV Mid-market buyouts 2018 North America 14.3 1.9 17 New Mountain Partners V Mid-market buyouts 2017 North America 14.2 1.3 18 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII Mid-market and large buyouts 2017 North America 13.2 7.5 19 Permira V Large buyouts 2013 Europe/North America 12.7 0.5 20 Permira VI Large buyouts 2016 Europe 12.0 2.0 21 Gryphon V Mid-market buyouts 2019 North America 12.0 1.4 22 ICG Asia Pacific Fund III Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts 2016 Asia Pacific 11.5 2.8 23 Charterhouse Capital Partners X Large buyouts 2015 Europe 10.9 3.9 24 TDR Capital III Mid-market and large buyouts 2013 Europe 10.8 1.6 25 Leeds Equity Partners VI Mid-market buyouts 2017 North America 10.5 0.7 26 Resolute II ** Mid-market buyouts 2018 North America 10.3 1.6 27 PAI Europe VII Mid-market and large buyouts 2017 Europe 10.1 12.1 28 Egeria Private Equity Fund IV Mid-market buyouts 2012 Netherlands 9.2 1.1 29 Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII Mid-market and large buyouts 2015 North America 8.9 1.6 30 Oak Hill Capital Partners IV Mid-market buyouts 2017 North America 8.3 0.7 Total of the largest 30 fund investments

494.6 98.6 Percentage of total investment Portfolio

55.4% * Includes the associated Top Up funds ** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase

Portfolio analysis

All data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Investment category % of portfolio High Conviction Investments ICG funds and co-investments 26.8% Third party co-investments 14.4% Third party secondary investments 6.7% Total High Conviction Investments 47.9%



Third Party Funds



52.1%



Total 100.0%





Portfolio by investment type % of value of underlying investments Large buyouts 53.9% Mid-market buyouts 35.2% Small buyouts 10.9% Total 100.0%









Portfolio by calendar year of investment



% of value of underlying investments 2021 2.6% 2020 11.8% 2019 19.5% 2018 20.9% 2017 17.0% 2016 8.5% 2015 10.0% 2014 and older 9.7% Total 100.0%









Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments Consumer goods and services 25.0% Healthcare 18.9% TMT 16.8% Business services 12.1% Industrials 8.1% Education 6.7% Financials 5.2% Other 4.5% Leisure 2.7% Total 100.0%









Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters



% of value of underlying investments North America 39.7% Europe 34.7% UK 17.7% Rest of world 7.9% Total 100.0%

Summary balance sheet information

£m 30 April 21 % of net assets 31 January 21 % of net assets Portfolio 892.8 92.6% 949.2 99.7% Cash and liquid assets 116.0 12.0% 45.2 4.7% Other net current liabilities (44.6) (4.6%) (42.4) (4.4)% Net assets 964.2 100.0% 952.0 100.0%





Movement in the Portfolio



3 months £m 30 April 21 Opening Portfolio (31 January 2021) 949.2 Total New Investment 31.8 Total Proceeds (109.4) Net cash (inflow) / outflow (77.6) Underlying Valuation Movement* 31.9 Currency movement (10.7) Closing Portfolio 892.8 % underlying Portfolio growth (local currency) 3.4% % currency movement (1.2%) % underlying Portfolio growth (Sterling) 2.2% Expenses and other (0.6)% NAV per Share Total Return 1.6%



* 82% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2021 (or later) valuations. The remaining 18% is valued using 31 December 2020 valuations.



Movement in liquid assets

£m 3 months

30 April 21 Net cash inflow / (outflow) generated by movement in Portfolio 77.6 Non-investment cash flows (2.1) Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates (1.3) Cash inflow before shareholder distributions 74.2



Dividends paid to shareholders (3.4) Share buy backs - Net cash movement 70.8 Opening cash and liquid assets 45.2 Closing cash and liquid assets 116.0









Uncalled commitment coverage £m 30 April 21 31 January 21 Cash and liquid assets 116.0 45.2 Undrawn bank facility 174.0 155.9 Total liquidity 290.0 201.1 Outstanding commitments 473.3 418.5 Less: Total liquidity (290.0) (201.1) Over-commitment 183.3 217.4 Over-commitment as % of net assets 19.0% 22.8%













1 Alternative Performance Measure

Attachment