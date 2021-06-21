Global Rare Hemophilia Factors Market to Reach $350.8 Million by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rare Hemophilia Factors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032737/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$350.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fresh Frozen Plasma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$168.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Factor Concentrates segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $74.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

- The Rare Hemophilia Factors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$74.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

- Cryoprecipitate Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR

- In the global Cryoprecipitate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$39.3 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

Baxalta

Bayer healthcare

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd

Biogen

CSL Behring

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer, Inc.

Shire

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032737/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fresh Frozen

Plasma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fresh Frozen Plasma by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fresh Frozen Plasma by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Factor

Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Factor Concentrates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Factor Concentrates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cryoprecipitate

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cryoprecipitate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryoprecipitate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Treatments

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Treatments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Treatments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by

Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,

Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors

by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other

Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by

Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,

Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by

Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,

Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors

by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other

Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by

Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,

Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors

by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other

Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by

Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,

Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: France Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by

Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,

Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors

by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,

Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by

Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,

Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors

by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other

Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by

Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,

Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors by

Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh

Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other

Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rare

Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,

Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor

Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia

Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032737/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________