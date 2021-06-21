ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Dividend increased in line with current policy

ICG Enterprise Trust plc

21 June 2021

Dividend Update

Dividend increased in line with current policy

ICG Enterprise Trust is continuing its commitment to a progressive dividend in line with its current policy.

For the quarter ended 30 April 2021, the Board has declared a dividend of 6p per share. This represents an increase of 1p compared to the quarter ended 30 April 2020. The Board’s current intention is to declare quarterly dividends of at least 6p per share, and a final dividend of at least 9p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2022.

In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances, it is therefore the Board’s current intention to declare total dividends of at least 27p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2022. This would represent an increase of 3p (12.5%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2021.

Enquiries

Analyst / Investor enquiries: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG

Colm Walsh, Managing Director, ICG

James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG

Media:

Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 1395

Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco: +44 (0) 20 3757 4993

Website:

www.icg-enterprise.co.uk

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

As a listed private equity investor, our purpose is to provide shareholders with access to the attractive long-term returns generated by investing in private companies, with the added benefit of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly and through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

Disclaimer

This report may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.