Global Rare Earth Elements Market to Reach 368.4 Thousand Tons by 2027

3 Thousand Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 368.4 Thousand Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cerium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach 144.7 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lanthanum segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 65.4 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
- The Rare Earth Elements market in the U.S. is estimated at 65.4 Thousand Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 64.5 Thousand Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
- Praseodymium Segment to Record 8.5% CAGR
- In the global Praseodymium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 20.5 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 36.4 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 42.7 Thousand Tons by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Alkane Resources Ltd
- Arafura Resources Ltd
- Arnold Magnetic Technologies
- Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
- China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.
- Greenland Minerals Ltd
- Hitachi Metals Ltd.
- Iluka Resources Limited
- Indian Rare Earth Limited
- Lynas Corporation Ltd
- Namibia Critical Metals Inc.
- Northern Minerals Ltd
- Rare Element Resources Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Cerium by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cerium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cerium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Lanthanum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lanthanum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lanthanum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Praseodymium by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Praseodymium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Praseodymium by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Neodymium by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Neodymium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Neodymium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Samarium by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Samarium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Samarium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Europium by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Europium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Europium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Gadolinium by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Gadolinium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Gadolinium by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal Alloys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Metal Alloys by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Alloys by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Polishing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Polishing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Polishing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Catalysts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Catalysts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Catalysts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Phosphors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Phosphors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Phosphors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Permanent Magnets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Permanent Magnets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth Elements
by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by Type -
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cerium,
Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth Elements
by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors,
Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other
Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and
Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium,
Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cerium,
Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts,
Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other
Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and
Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium,
Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by Type -
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cerium,
Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts,
Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other
Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and
Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium,
Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by Type -
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cerium,
Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts,
Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other
Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and
Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium,
Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cerium,
Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts,
Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other
Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and
Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium,
Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cerium,
Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts,
Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other
Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and
Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium,
Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cerium,
Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts,
Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other
Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and
Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium,
Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by Type -
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cerium,
Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts,
Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other
Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and
Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth Elements
by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: UK Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by Type -
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cerium,
Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rare Earth Elements
by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors,
Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other
Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and
Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium,
Neodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium,
Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing,
Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts,
Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals
and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium,
Neodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements
by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing,
Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements
by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors,
Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals
and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 115: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium,
Neodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Rest of World Historic Review for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium,
Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Neodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing,
Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of World Historic Review for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts,
Phosphors, Other Verticals and Permanent Magnets Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rare Earth
Elements by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal Alloys, Polishing, Catalysts, Phosphors, Other Verticals
and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
