Global Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032735/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
- The Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
- Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR
- In the global Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.
- Agena Bioscience
- ANGLE plc
- ApoCell, Inc.
- AS One InternationalNTERNATIONAL
- BioChain Institute, Inc.
- Biolidics Limited
- Biomatrica
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- BioVision, Inc.
- Caltag Medsystems Limited
- Cytomark Ltd.
- DNA Genotek, Inc.
- Epic Sciences
- EpiGentek Group Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.
- Geno Technology Inc.
- Genomax Technologies Pte Ltd.
- GILUPI GmbH
- LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc.
- MagBio Genomics Inc.
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- MyBioSource.com
- Norgen Biotek Corp.
- Novus Biologicals, LLC
- OraSure Technologies Inc.
- Precision for Medicine, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- QIAGEN
- Rarecells Diagnostics SAS
- RareCyte, Inc.
- siemens Healthineers
- SiO2 Materials Science
- STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
- Streck, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Vortex Biosciences
- VyCAP B.V.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032735/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Cell
Free DNA (ccfDNA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor
Cells (CTCs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Tumor Cells
(CTCs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Exosomes / Extracellular
Vesicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Cell
Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Cell Free
RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Research by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Research by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells
(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell
Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells
(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell
Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells
(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell
Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells
(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell
Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells
(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell
Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells
(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell
Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells
(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell
Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells
(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell
Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells
(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell
Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and
Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product
Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor
Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating
Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -
Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product
Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor
Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating
Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -
Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product
Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor
Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating
Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -
Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 32
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032735/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________