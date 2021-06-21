Global Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032735/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

- The Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

- Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR

- In the global Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

Agena Bioscience

ANGLE plc

ApoCell, Inc.

AS One InternationalNTERNATIONAL

BioChain Institute, Inc.

Biolidics Limited

Biomatrica

Bio-Techne Corporation

BioVision, Inc.

Caltag Medsystems Limited

Cytomark Ltd.

DNA Genotek, Inc.

Epic Sciences

EpiGentek Group Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Geno Technology Inc.

Genomax Technologies Pte Ltd.

GILUPI GmbH

LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc.

MagBio Genomics Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

MyBioSource.com

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Novus Biologicals, LLC

OraSure Technologies Inc.

Precision for Medicine, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Rarecells Diagnostics SAS

RareCyte, Inc.

siemens Healthineers

SiO2 Materials Science

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Streck, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vortex Biosciences

VyCAP B.V.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032735/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Cell

Free DNA (ccfDNA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor

Cells (CTCs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Tumor Cells

(CTCs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Exosomes / Extracellular

Vesicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Cell

Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Cell Free

RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Research by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Research by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells

(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell

Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells

(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell

Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells

(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell

Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells

(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell

Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells

(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell

Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells

(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell

Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells

(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell

Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells

(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell

Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells

(CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell

Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA

(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Research and

Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen

Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product

Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor

Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating

Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -

Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product

Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor

Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating

Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -

Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product

Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor

Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating

Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free

DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /

Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /

miRNA for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Rare

Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -

Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers

Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the

Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 32

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032735/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________