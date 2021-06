Global Employee Communication Software Market to Exceed $1,605.3 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2% during the Covid-19 Crises - [210 pages] Informative Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report offered by Research Dive, the global employee communication software market is speculated to garner a revenue of $1,605.3 million by 2026, increasing from a market share of $527.0 million in the year 2018, at a 15.2% growth rate during 2019-2026 timeframe. The employee communication software delivers and personalizes internal mode of communications such as blogs, newsletters, feeds, and business updates. It provides options to company heads to segregate communication via aspects such as location, department, and position.

The market report includes numerous facets such as the Covid-19 impact, current driving factors & restrains, forecasts, and trends. The market report is based on primary and secondary research methodologies which include acquiring information from authentic websites, conducting interviews, and reading journals or periodicals. The market is predicted to experience a growth during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the usage of employee communication software by companies and businesses. This market was recorded to the highest growing in the previous years as well.

Effect of Covid-19 Crises on the CAGR Figures

The global market was recorded to enhance at a growth rate of 10.8% before the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the market is estimated to display a significant rise with a healthy CAGR of 15.2% during the Covid-19 emergency. As the viral infection of the coronavirus spreads through direct contact with a person, working remotely is considered as the safest option for now. Several businesses are observing work-from-home policy to decline the infection rate of the deadly virus. Therefore, a majority of the organizations are using virtual techniques such as employee communication software for information transfer, communication, and smooth work process. These aspects are boosting the growth of the global market during the coronavirus outbreak.

Factors Affecting the Revenue Figures during the Covid-19 Crises

The global market was registered to hold a market share of $649.1 million before the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 disease. However, during the pandemic the market garnered $695.7 million in 2020. The market upsurge is due to the initiatives taken up by the several governments to help and support organization during the pandemic. For example, the Japanese Ministry for Economy, Trade, and Industry declared funding for the small and medium enterprises. The funding will be free from interest and contains non-principal option for up to 5 years. These initiatives are projected to bolster the global market during the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Future Scope of the Market

The global market is speculated to experience notable growth during the pandemic and is expected to surge further during the analyzed timeframe as well. The employee communication software is made to transfer data between organizations and employees. Also, the software is helping businesses in improving productivity rates and performance of the employees, thus contributing to the market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, it offers employee information to the management for accomplishments related to projects, challenges faced in the projects, and solutions to the obstacles. All these aspects are projected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted timeframe. However, heavy expenses related to the installation of the employee communication products are estimated to hamper the market in the coming years.

Key Players

• Nudge Rewards Inc.

• Guide Spark

• Beekeeper AG

• Sociabble, Inc.

• Social Chorus, Inc.

• Poppulo

• Our People

• Smarp

• the EMPLOYEE app

These prominent players of the market are concentrating on several business strategies like investments in the research & development and technological advances for the market growth. For example, in June 2021, Userful Corporation, a provider of the software defined AV over IP platform, introduced novel corporate signage application for the visual networking platform. This new launch will aid in communication between departments, heads, and employees efficiently.

