People Corporation Expands its Presence in British Columbia Through the Acquisition of Burton Financial

English French

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (the “Company”), a leading independent national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource solutions, today announced that it recently completed the acquisition of Burton Financial Services Ltd. (“Burton”). Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Surrey, BC, Burton specializes in providing group benefits, group retirement and individual insurance consulting services for companies and individuals throughout the province of British Columbia. Burton’s principals, Sean and Darla Trimble, will continue to run the operations as part of People Corporation, and its talented team of employees will continue to provide exceptional service and solutions to its clients.



“The addition of Burton to the People Corporation family is strategically important to our growth in British Columbia as it allows us to build upon our growing presence in the province, particularly in the Lower Mainland.” commented Mr. Laurie Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer of People Corporation. Mr. Goldberg continued, “We are fortunate to have Burton join People Corporation, given their strong reputation and like-minded approach to delivering superior value to clients. We are excited to welcome Sean, Darla, and the entire Burton team to the People Corporation family.”

“When we considered the next chapter for our business, it was important to us that we partnered with a firm that shared our core beliefs of delivering value to Canadian businesses, families and individuals through strong advice and exceptional service.” commented Sean and Darla Trimble. Mr. and Ms. Trimble added, “People Corporation’s commitment to ongoing investments in new products, solutions and technology provides us with access to a variety of resources that will enhance the total value we can provide to our clients. We are very excited to be joining People Corporation.”

About People Corporation

People is a leading independent national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource solutions. With over 1,350 talented employees operating through 40 offices across Canada, we serve organizations from coast to coast, enabled by proprietary digital platforms and solutions. Our industry and subject matter experts deliver uniquely valuable insights while customizing our innovative suite of services to the specific needs of each client. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting our expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line.

For more information, please visit www.peoplecorporation.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Laurie Goldberg

Phone: 204-940-3929

Laurie.Goldberg@peoplecorporation.com

M&A: Paul Asmundson

Phone: 204-940-3908

Paul.Asmundson@peoplecorporation.com



