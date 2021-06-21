Global Ransomware Protection Market to Reach $39 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ransomware Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Secure Web Gateways, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.2% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR
- The Ransomware Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.
- Application Control Segment to Record 14.1% CAGR
- In the global Application Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- AO Kaspersky Lab
- Bitdefender
- Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)
- FireEye, Inc.
- Malwarebytes
- McAfee, LLC
- SentinelOne
- Sophos Ltd.
- Trend Micro Incorporated
- Zscaler, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Secure Web
Gateways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Secure Web Gateways by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Secure Web Gateways by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone
Anti-Ransomware Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone
Anti-Ransomware Software by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Application
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Application Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Application Control by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for IDS / IPS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for IDS / IPS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for IDS / IPS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Web Filtering by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Web Filtering by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Web Filtering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Threat
Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Threat Intelligence by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Email Protection
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Email Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Email Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Database
Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Database Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Database Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Web Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Web Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Web Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Network
Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Network Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Network Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Endpoint
Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Endpoint Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Endpoint Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone
Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web
Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat
Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web
Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application
Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and
Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database
Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint
Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone
Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web
Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat
Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web
Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application
Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and
Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database
Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint
Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone
Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web
Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat
Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web
Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application
Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and
Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database
Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint
Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone
Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web
Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat
Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web
Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application
Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and
Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database
Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint
Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone
Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web
Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat
Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web
Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application
Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and
Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database
Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint
Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone
Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web
Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: France Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware
Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat
Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web
Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application
Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and
Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database
Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint
Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: France Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web
Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email
Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network
Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware
Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &
Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: France Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by
Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________