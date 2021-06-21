Global Ransomware Protection Market to Reach $39 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ransomware Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Secure Web Gateways, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.2% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR

- The Ransomware Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.

- Application Control Segment to Record 14.1% CAGR

- In the global Application Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

AO Kaspersky Lab

Bitdefender

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

FireEye, Inc.

Malwarebytes

McAfee, LLC

SentinelOne

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Zscaler, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Secure Web

Gateways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Secure Web Gateways by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Secure Web Gateways by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone

Anti-Ransomware Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone

Anti-Ransomware Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Application

Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Application Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Application Control by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for IDS / IPS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for IDS / IPS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for IDS / IPS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Web Filtering by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Web Filtering by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Web Filtering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Threat

Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Threat Intelligence by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Email Protection

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Email Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Email Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Database

Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Database Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Database Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Web Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Web Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Web Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Network

Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Network Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Network Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Endpoint

Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Endpoint Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Endpoint Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone

Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web

Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat

Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web

Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application

Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database

Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint

Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &

Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: USA Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone

Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web

Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat

Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web

Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application

Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database

Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint

Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &

Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Canada Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone

Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web

Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat

Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web

Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application

Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database

Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint

Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &

Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone

Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web

Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat

Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web

Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application

Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database

Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint

Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &

Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: China Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone

Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web

Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat

Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web

Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application

Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database

Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint

Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &

Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone

Anti-Ransomware Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web

Filtering, Threat Intelligence and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: France Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Segment - Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware

Software, Application Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat

Intelligence and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Secure Web

Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Application

Control, IDS / IPS, Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Application - Email Protection, Database

Protection, Web Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint

Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: France Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Application - Email Protection, Database Protection, Web

Protection, Network Protection and Endpoint Protection Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Ransomware Protection

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection, Network

Protection and Endpoint Protection for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for Ransomware

Protection by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government &

Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: France Historic Review for Ransomware Protection by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense,

Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032731/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________