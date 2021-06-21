Ripple Street Announces Nagamahesh Pingali as Head of Engineering

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple Street , the leading peer-to-peer marketing platform that matches brands with their ideal consumers, today announced Nagamahesh Pingali as its new Head of Engineering for its Research & Development center in India. This follows on the heels of announcing Anthony Radalj as Vice President of Finance and unveiling Ripple Street’s new platform architecture and design this month. Pingali will grow and lead Engineering and Operations teams to accelerate innovation in AI/ML, Microservices, and the mobile space.



Ripple Street’s CEO Mike Leo commented, “To quickly expand and scale our Engineering and Operations capabilities, we needed a technology leader with a proven track record of building high performance teams. Naga represents a killer combination of deep domain expertise, strong business operations, and passion to win. I can’t think of anyone else more qualified to spearhead our innovation hub in India.”

At Ripple Street, Pingali will lead the technical vision and execution of the company’s strategy. Pingali will work cross-functionally to drive technical alignment across the organization; use advanced cloud technologies to create new experiences for platform users and new solutions for brands; and hire and mentor top talent in engineering and operations (engineering managers, developers, dev-ops, and quality assurance) to build an agile model of innovation in Bengaluru. Additionally, Pingali will be responsible for expanding India R&D’s business operations with local resources and partnerships as it grows 4x by the end of this year.

Pingali has more than 15 years of technical leadership and delivery experience, focused on data engineering, data lake, and streaming platforms. Previously, Pingali worked as a strategic consultant for tech startups and served as a Senior Engineering Manager at Operative , where he architected core platform ideas and helped define foundational services. Prior to Operative, Pingali served as Lead at Thomson Reuters.

About Ripple Street

Ripple Street is a peer-to-peer marketing platform matching brands with their ideal consumers to forge authentic connections and promote long-term brand growth. By delivering product-driven experiences at home, Ripple Street gives qualified consumers the chance to try desirable products with their friends and family at memorable events. A rigorous targeting, vetting, and matching process creates a unique consumer journey that enables brands to generate product awareness, trials, and sales from their ideal consumers. Mondelez International, Molson Coors, and JMSmucker trust Ripple Street to drive online and in-store retail trips, user generated content, and product reviews through authentic shared product experiences. For more information, visit about.ripplestreet.com .



