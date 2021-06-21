Walden Security Names Peters Business Development Manager for South Carolina

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Security recently welcomed Adrian Peters to the company as business development manager for the South Carolina markets.



Peters brings more than 20 years of sales experience from a variety of markets, including commercial real estate, healthcare, education, petrochemical, manufacturing and government services.

Prior to joining the Walden Security team, he served in the U.S. Army and dedicated his civilian career to developing custom solutions for his customers on local, regional and national levels. Peters held such roles as vice president of sales for Security Management of South Carolina and vice president for Fenix Strategies. He also served as business development manager for Allied Universal Security Services, where Peters ranked in the top one percent of the sales team, consistently exceeding the company’s annual goals.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Adrian Peters as the head of business development for South Carolina,” Lauren Tudor, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing/Learning & Development said. “As security programs continue to become increasingly more sophisticated and complex, Adrian’s proven experience with traditional and new security solutions will serve our South Carolina clients well. We look forward to Adrian’s contributions to help Walden Security expand throughout the region and beyond.”

As business development manager for Walden Security, Peters analyzes client needs to deliver personalized, problem-solving security programs throughout South Carolina with support from his branch teams in Charleston and Greenville.

“Building relationships and listening to people is key to supporting the goals of my clients,” Peters said. “In these uncertain times, I strive to be nimble, creative and proactive in developing custom solutions. With Walden Security’s integrated security offerings, I’m confident in my ability to bring value and establish loyalty in our South Carolina markets.”

In addition to his career, Peters is active in various professional organizations, such as the International Facility Management Association, Community Associations Institute, Economic Development Organizations, ASIS and BOMA.

About Walden Security:

Walden Security is one of the nation’s only security firms with an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification, and is the nation’s largest WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise specializing in uniformed and integrated security services. For four consecutive years, Walden Security was ranked among the Training Top 100 award for its extensive training programs, and received various awards from Training magazine for its classroom-delivered employee training and orientation program as well as its advancement training program for managers. Dedicated to business integrity, Walden Security is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and recipient of the BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. For more information, visit waldensecurity.com , or follow Walden Security at facebook.com/WaldenCorporate, twitter.com/waldensecurity or linkedin.com/company/walden-security .

