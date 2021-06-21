Dr. Jody Crane recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamHealth today announced that Jody Crane, MD, Chief Medical Officer, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of this year’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives. The complete ranking is featured in the June 21 issue of Modern Healthcare.

The recognition program acknowledges clinicians working in the healthcare industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrating leadership and impact. Clinical leadership is needed now, more than ever, to champion evidence-based approaches that will mitigate the impact of the pandemic and address the longstanding health inequities that have become even clearer as a result of the crisis.

Dr. Crane’s work to streamline operations positioned and prepared TeamHealth and its clinicians to face the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Dr. Crane’s leadership, TeamHealth was able to maintain high levels of clinical quality throughout the rapidly changing COVID environment. He supported and championed TeamHealth’s 16,000 affiliated physicians and advanced practice clinicians. He helped them weather the mental and physical demands on clinicians as they adapted to both falling volumes in certain locations and surging volumes elsewhere as they cared for critically ill patients impacted by COVID-19.

Thanks to the breadth of TeamHealth’s practice footprint and the creation of an Emerging Infectious Disease Task Force, Dr. Crane championed the sharing of key findings and best practices with all healthcare organizations across the country in which offered opportunities to improve diagnosis, treatment, operations and clinician safety.

In addition to coordinating these large-scale national responses, Dr. Crane continued working clinically at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, serving on the frontlines and making a difference in his local community.

“The 2021 class of 50 Most Influential Clinician Executives did not shy away from the challenges of caring for patient populations during a pandemic. They found inspiration in knocking down hurdles and fighting for top quality care for their patients and staff,” said Modern Healthcare editor, Aurora Aguilar.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the U.S., driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. To improve the experience of our physicians and advanced practice clinicians, we empower clinicians to act on what they believe is right, free clinicians from distractions so they can focus on patient care, invest in learning and development to promote growth in the clinical field and foster an environment where continuous improvement is a shared priority. Through our approximately 16,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to approximately 3,000 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

