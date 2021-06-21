Global Rail Asset Management Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Asset Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032722/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
- The Rail Asset Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Accenture
- Alstom
- Atkins
- Bentley Systems
- Capgemini
- Cisco
- Cyient
- Dxc Technology
- Hitachi
- Huawei
- Ibm
- Konux
- L&T Technology Services Limited
- Sap
- Siemens
- Tego
- Trapeze Group
- Trimble
- Wabtec
- WSP
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032722/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Rolling Stock by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Rolling Stock by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling
Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling
Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling
Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 53: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 59: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling
Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 65: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling
Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 71: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling
Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 77: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Asset Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Asset Management by Application - Rolling Stock and
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 97: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 103: India Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: India 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 105: India Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: India 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 107: India Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: India 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 109: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 111: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 112: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 113: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail
Asset Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 117: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Asset Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail
Asset Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Asset Management by Application - Rolling Stock and
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail
Asset Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 121: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Asset Management by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 122: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 123: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 124: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 125: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Asset Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Asset Management by Application - Rolling Stock and
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 129: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 130: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 131: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 135: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 136: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 137: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 141: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 142: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 143: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 144: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 145: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 146: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 147: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 148: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail
Asset Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 149: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Asset Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 150: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail
Asset Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Asset Management by Application - Rolling Stock and
Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 152: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail
Asset Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 &
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 153: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 154: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 155: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset
Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 156: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032722/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________