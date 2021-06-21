Global Rail Asset Management Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027

New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Asset Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032722/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

- The Rail Asset Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Accenture

Alstom

Atkins

Bentley Systems

Capgemini

Cisco

Cyient

Dxc Technology

Hitachi

Huawei

Ibm

Konux

L&T Technology Services Limited

Sap

Siemens

Tego

Trapeze Group

Trimble

Wabtec

WSP







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032722/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Rolling Stock by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Rolling Stock by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling

Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling

Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling

Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 53: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 59: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling

Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 65: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling

Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 71: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rolling

Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 77: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Asset Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Asset Management by Application - Rolling Stock and

Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 97: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 103: India Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: India 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: India Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: India 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 107: India Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: India 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 109: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 111: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 112: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 113: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail

Asset Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 117: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Asset Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail

Asset Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Asset Management by Application - Rolling Stock and

Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rail

Asset Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 &

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 121: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Asset Management by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 122: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 124: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 125: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Asset Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Asset Management by Application - Rolling Stock and

Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 129: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 130: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 131: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 135: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 136: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 137: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 138: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 141: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 142: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 143: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 144: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 145: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Application - Rolling Stock and Infrastructure -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 146: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset Management

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 147: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Asset Management by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 148: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail

Asset Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 149: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Asset Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 150: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail

Asset Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 151: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Asset Management by Application - Rolling Stock and

Infrastructure - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 152: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Rail

Asset Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rolling Stock and Infrastructure for the Years 2020 &

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 153: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 154: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 155: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Rail Asset

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 156: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Rail Asset



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032722/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________