OSW Supply Chain Non-Profit Launched as Go-To Resource for New York State Offshore Wind Industry Businesses

WANTAGH, N.Y., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new offshore wind organization, called OSW Supply Chain, launched today to serve as an educational resource for New York state businesses and communities looking to get involved in the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry. OSW Supply Chain, a DBA of the Composite Prototyping Center, provides information, tools, and points of connection for manufacturers, service providers, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and others looking to transition into offshore wind business opportunities in New York.

New York State is expected to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035, enough to power up to 6 million homes. As a national leader in clean energy policy, New York is emerging as the hub for the United States’ growing offshore wind energy industry and will be instrumental to achieving the billions of dollars in capital investment and tens of thousands of new jobs that are projected to come with the advent of this new American industry.

“As New York State is on track to become the largest producer of offshore wind in the nation, our goal is to be the premier regional informational and educational forum for suppliers to learn how they can participate in this fast-moving sector,” said Phil Rugile, Executive Director of OSW Supply Chain. “In partnership with our sponsors and strategic partners, OSW Supply Chain serves as a trusted resource to assist all stakeholders, including businesses and local communities, to better understand how to navigate these game-changing opportunities.”

Among the resources available on the OSW Supply Chain website is a NYSERDA-based geo-map offering a straightforward view of offshore wind training and manufacturing organizations, port operations, apprenticeship programs, labor organizations, consulting services, and offshore construction services.

OSW Supply Chain also plays an advocacy role, serving as a connector to a statewide network of industry, government, and educational institutions that can assist new entrants in navigating offshore wind project requirements and opportunities. OSW Supply Chain hosts quarterly industry briefings on a variety of related topics and will soon launch an industry podcast.

OSW Supply Chain partners include EnBW North America, Eversource and Orsted, along with the Long Island Federation of Labor and the Renewable Energy and Sustainability Center at Farmingdale College.

“Offshore wind will directly benefit our communities as a locally-sourced supply chain takes hold and expands this opportunity across sectors,” said Damian Bednarz, External Affairs Director of EnBW North America. “We are excited to support OSW Supply Chain and its early leadership to provide local businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources and tools to build a uniquely American offshore wind industry.”

“Eversource is proud to be a founding supporter of the Offshore Wind Supply Chain, a service and forum that will help New York capture the tremendous economic benefits this emerging industry can provide,” said Kenneth Bowes, Vice President of Siting and Permitting for Offshore Wind, Eversource.

“Ørsted is committed to the development of a domestic supply chain for the American offshore wind industry,” said Grant van Wyngaarden, Deputy Head of Procurement, North America, Offshore. “The Offshore Wind Supply Chain is poised to be a valuable resource in forging the connections and information sharing necessary to make this vision a reality.”

On June 22, OSW Supply Chain is hosting a webinar on “Supply Chain Insights for OffShore Wind,” and invites all to attend this no-cost event. For more information on the webinar or on becoming a partner with OSW Supply Chain, contact Phil Rugile at prugile@compositepro.org. More information on OSW Supply Chain is available on its website at Home - OSW Supply Chain .

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for OSW Supply Chain

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com