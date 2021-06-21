Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market to Garner USD 46.61 Billion at 12.4% CAGR by 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the “Global Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market information by Product, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market to reach USD 46.61 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.4%.

Market Scope:

PBX manufacturers have switched to IP communications and are now using protocols that can interact with and integrate with other existing applications. An IP-PBX is a PBX phone system that manages call switching, routes call and handles other messaging via IP (Internet Protocol) data networks. IP-PBX technology includes advanced communication features such as voicemail-to-email, but it also offers scalability and the ability to connect to traditional PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Service) lines, eliminating the need to switch carriers. An IP-PBX business phone system is made up of one or more IP phones, an IP-PBX server, and an optional VoIP gateway for connecting to existing PSTN lines. The IP-PBX server works in the same way as a hosted VoIP proxy server, but it is usually on-premises, connecting SIP clients, which can be softphones or hardware-based IP-Phones. The IP-PBX server creates a directory of registered IP-Phones and their corresponding SIP addresses and links LAN calls or routes outgoing calls to a VoIP gateway or a VoIP service provider.

Competitive Landscape:

Some main players are well-known in the industry. To achieve their global business goals, these main players have collaborated with the Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) market. These main players are attempting to implement innovative techniques and technology in order to satisfy the demands of their customers. These main players play their roles and collaborate with the protective measures to increase revenue generation from a variety of regions.

Dominant Key Players on Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) market covered are:

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Avaya

Panasonic

Mitel

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

NEC Corporation

Call Control LLC

Polycom LLC

EIL Global

ERGOMAN GmbH

Voxter

Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc.

Telynx

Telus

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The global call control (PBX-IP PBX) market has been segmented based on product and application.

By product, the global call control (PBX-IP PBX) market has been segmented into IP extensions and TDM extensions.

By application, the global call control (PBX-IP PBX) market has been segmented into commercial and industrial.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global PBX-IP PBX system market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America has dominated the global market in 2019 and is projected to continue to do so over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific area, on the flip side, is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period. Increased 5G deployments and the increase in the bring your own device trend have contributed to the region's growth in PBX-IP PBX devices.

Industry News

In February 2021, G12 Communications has added the Microsoft Connect to Teams IP PBX Service. Customers with existing phone systems can easily and affordably move to Microsoft Teams and support PSTN calling with the new Connect to Teams IP PBX Service.

In February 2021, VitalPBX has launched a unified communications system for businesses. The VitalPBX VitXi provides a collection of tools that allow businesses to communicate regardless of where they are located. The solution enables businesses to use a WebRTC-based soft-phone in their browser, with features such as chat, file-sharing, and audio or video calls.

In June 2020, Yeastar integrated its S-Series VoIP PBX, Cloud PBX, and K2 IP-PBX with Microsoft Teams to provide Teams users with an exceptional calling experience. The integration creates routine extensions on Yeastar, allowing them to enjoy a range of advanced calling features.

In October 2019, Angie Hospitality's newly extended range of Angie devices was easily integrated with hotel internet protocol private branch exchange systems, removing the need for hoteliers to make additional guestroom equipment. The Angie device, which is compatible with IP-PBX systems used by many hoteliers today, acts as an in-room Standard Initiation Protocol device, allowing guests to make offsite calls or connect with hotel staff in different departments using Angie's built-in voice control or high-resolution touch-screen.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global PBX-IP PBX Market

COVID-19 disease started to spread throughout the world in early 2020, infecting millions around the world, and major countries around the world imposed foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been severely impacted, as have the call control (PBX-IP PBX) industry.

