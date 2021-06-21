MALTA OPENS UP ON JUNE 17 TO MOST AMERICANS, UNITED STATES ADDED TO MALTA’S AMBER LIST ON A STATE BY STATE BASIS

New York, New York, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective June 17, 2021, The United States of America was added to Malta’s Amber List on a state-by-state basis. U.S. Citizens from 40 states**(listed below) will be welcome to enter Malta following the guidelines for Amber list countries. This statement was issued by Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health.

Mr. Johann Buttigieg, Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Tourism Authority welcomed this announcement and hailed it as “another step forward for Malta’s Tourism Sector, which is breathing life again, after COVID-19 restrictive measures were relaxed, slowly and gradually, keeping everyone’s health and safety as a topmost priority, together with ensuring that Malta still has all the right ingredients for everyone to Feel Free Again.” He added, “Malta looks forward to welcoming back Americans, one of our strongest inbound markets.”

All the latest updates and information about COVID-19 and Malta’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus, whilst guaranteeing the relaxing holiday all visitors deserve, can be found at www.visitmalta.com/covid-19.

APPROVED STATES

**Travel to and from the United States of America is limited to the following states Washington, Oregon, Louisiana, Arizona, West Virginia, Colorado, North Dakota, Indiana, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, New Mexico, Florida, Virginia, Maine, South Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Delaware, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, New Jersey, Minnesota, Connecticut, Alaska, New Hampshire, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Vermont, California.

About the Amber List - Including U.S Citizens (Limited to Specific States)

Effective June 17

With effect from Thursday, June 17, 2021, passengers arriving from countries on the ‘Amber List' are required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with the date and time stamp of the test, before boarding flights to Malta. This swab test would need to have been carried out within 72 hours prior to arrival in Malta.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta's patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire's most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

