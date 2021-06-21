Agfa-Gevaert: Share buyback program – regulated information

English Dutch

Mortsel, Belgium – June 21, 2021 – 5:40 p.m. CET

Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase

Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

On June 18, 2021, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 1,946,884 own shares, which represents 1.16% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) Minimum price (€) Maximum price (€) Total price (€) June 14, 2021 50,000 3.8408 3.8300 3.8500 192,040.00 June 15, 2021 48,000 3.8112 3.7950 3.8300 182,937.60 June 16, 2021 26,636 3.7779 3.7600 3.7950 100,628.14 June 17, 2021 45,000 3.8264 3.7500 3.8550 172,188.00 June 18, 2021 45,000 3.8426 3.8000 3.8700 172,917.00 Total 214,636 3.8237 820,710.74

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.

