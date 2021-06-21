NFM Lending Named a Top Workplace in the Washington, D.C. Area for 2021

LINTHICUM, MD , June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce that it has been ranked a 2021 Top Workplace in the Washington, D.C. area by the Washington Post. This is the seventh consecutive year NFM Lending has received this honor.

NFM Lending received the award at a virtual ceremony held Thursday, June 17, 2021. Founded in 1998, NFM Lending has grown from a small mortgage brokerage in Baltimore to a lender with locations throughout the United States, including multiple locations in the D.C. area.

“To have our employees go out of their way to vouch for our culture is the highest compliment. We continue to strive for an environment in which our employees have a great work/life balance, as well as one where their voices are heard,” said Greg Sher, Chief Business Development Officer. “The Top Workplace Award is the highest compliment that we’re taking care of our employees. We’re very proud to receive this honor.”

Each year, the Washington Post distributes a survey to the employees of Washington, D.C. area companies asking them to evaluate their workplaces. The survey asks participants to rank employers on quality of leadership, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and more. NFM Lending ranked among the top 35 midsized companies that made the final cut for inclusion on the Top Workplace list.

NFM Lending prides itself on its exceptional culture. The company fills the employees’ work environment with encouragement and teamwork, building a positive workplace that rewards both commitment and performance. Management also encourages employees to voice their questions and concerns directly to be addressed promptly and correctly. Managers often surprise staff members for their birthdays, and the company holds contests, holiday celebrations, and other initiatives to encourage collaboration and show employees their appreciation.

NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. These awards include: ‘50 Best Companies to Work For’ by Mortgage Executive Magazine; ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; ‘Top Work Place’ by The Baltimore Sun; ‘Top Workplace USA’ by Energage; and a winner of the “Best Places to Work” by Baltimore Business Journal. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and the work its team does to make it a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

