Fertility Test Market to Generate $842.96 Million by 2028: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Fertility Test Market Size was accounted for $462.23 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $842.96 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11712



Increase in awareness of fertility testing, launch of technologically advanced products with high accuracy, and declining fertility rates across the globe drive the global fertility test market. However, high cost of fertility testing monitors and unproven accuracy of ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients hinder the market growth. On the contrary, sale of fertility testing devices via online platforms is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in lockdown across several countries. Thus, the government forced fertility clinics to shut down to curb the spread of Covid-19. This affected the demand for fertility test products.

However, the boom in the e-commerce sector enabled the customers to order fertility home test kits.

The report segments the global fertility testing market on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

Based on product, the market is classified into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The ovulation prediction kits segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the fertility monitors segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11712



On the basis of application, the market is divided into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. The female fertility testing segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The global fertility test market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The global fertility test market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Fairhaven Health LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Fertility Focus Limited, Prestige Brands Holdings Inc., HiLin Life Products Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, Advacare Pharma, and UEBE Medical.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Fertility Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Fertility Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



IVF Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



IVF Devices and Consumables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Donor Egg IVF Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Ultrasound Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.