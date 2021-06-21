SBB Research Group Names June 2021 Grant Finalists: Fill a Heart 4 Kids, LIFT-Chicago, The Warming House

Chicago, IL, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBB Research Group is recognizing three Chicago-area charities as the June 2021 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits during the pandemic (in alphabetical order):

Fill a Heart 4 Kids (Lake Forest) provides educational support, necessities, and a sense of community to at-risk, homeless, and foster children.

(Lake Forest) provides educational support, necessities, and a sense of community to at-risk, homeless, and foster children. LIFT-Chicago empowers low-income families to break the cycle of poverty by partnering with parents as they work toward financial growth and independence.

empowers low-income families to break the cycle of poverty by partnering with parents as they work toward financial growth and independence. The Warming House (Wilmette) offers teens a welcoming, supervised, and structured environment for recreational programs and counseling services.

These finalists will give brief presentations via videoconference to the investment firm's staff, who will ask questions to learn more about each of these important causes. The employees will then vote to allocate the company's monthly grant awards. Each finalist will receive at least a $1,000 donation.

Last month, the firm awarded two $5,000 grants:

Momma Chef's Soup Kitchen provides Chicago-area families in need with regular access to food in a comfortable setting.

VFW Post 5531 provides a range of programs and services to the veterans and the community of Wathena, Kansas.

"We were moved by the impact both of these organizations have on the communities they serve," said Matt Aven, SBB Research Group's COO. "We are proud to support them and believe strongly in their missions."

Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant