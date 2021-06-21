Global Feta Cheese Market Is Expected to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2028: Says AMR

Portland, OR, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global feta cheese market was pegged at $10.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $15.6 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Expansion of quick-service restaurant, increase in popularity, growth in demand for protein-rich food, and rising trend for international cuisine have boosted the growth of the global feta cheese market. However, lack of storage and transport facility hinder the market growth. On the contrary, availability of various options in cheese such as flavor, color, and texture is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to disrupted services and distorted supply chain, which in turn impacted the global feta cheese market negatively.

Closure of hotels and restaurants during lockdown also led to reduced demand for feta cheese.

However, as the global situation is being ameliorated on a gradual note, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The global feta cheese market is analyzed across source, type, distribution channel, and region. Based on source, the sheep milk segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, garnering around three-fifths of the global feta cheese market. At the same time, the cow milk segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the B2C segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. At the same time, the B2B segment garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly three-fifths of the global market.

Based on region, the market across Europe accounted for the major share in 2019, holding more than half of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2028. The other two provinces discussed in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global feta cheese market report include Lactalis American Group, Inc., Arla Foods amba, Saputo Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company, Dodoni S.A., Kolios S.A. Mevgal, Clover Leaf Cheese Ltd., SADAFCO, and Fonterra Co-operative Group. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

